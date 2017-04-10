DataDemand For Technology B2B Marketers

Zenith Square (Z²) is a SaaS-based technology marketing data company for B2B technology marketers, announces the launch of DataDemand for marketing campaigns.

-- Z² primary focus is to discover sales leads, ideal buyer profiles and competitive intelligence for technology marketers. The Data-as-a-Service is backed by the on-going maintenance of data sets for high accuracy.Massive amounts of marketing data are accumulated over a period of time through CRM and Marketing Automation systems but only a few are able to maintain the data accuracy which is a daunting task. Z² helps technology enterprises with data management projects like data formatting, data sorting, removing duplicate data, data correction, data enrichment, contact discovery, data accuracy validation, data privacy compliance verification, competitive intelligence research, email campaigns and internet data research throughZ² has advanced domain expertise, data science technology, and human data validation processes in place through the expert data research teams offering global data coverage. The Data-as-a-Service subscription model ensures the protection of investment and data accuracy maintenance on a real-time basis, at a low cost.Some of the benefits associated withoffered by Z² include:+ Total addressable market coverage+ Accurate data management in CRM and other marketing automation systems+ Updated email profiles in marketing automation systems for email marketing campaigns+ Accurate customer data insights for predictive marketing+ Saving budgets by eliminating repeated list purchases from list re-sellersAre you ready for a smarter B2B marketing campaign? Contact Zenith Square today!Visit us atContact us: