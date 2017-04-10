News By Tag
DataDemand For Technology B2B Marketers
Zenith Square (Z²) is a SaaS-based technology marketing data company for B2B technology marketers, announces the launch of DataDemand for marketing campaigns.
Massive amounts of marketing data are accumulated over a period of time through CRM and Marketing Automation systems but only a few are able to maintain the data accuracy which is a daunting task. Z² helps technology enterprises with data management projects like data formatting, data sorting, removing duplicate data, data correction, data enrichment, contact discovery, data accuracy validation, data privacy compliance verification, competitive intelligence research, email campaigns and internet data research through DataDemand.
Z² has advanced domain expertise, data science technology, and human data validation processes in place through the expert data research teams offering global data coverage. The Data-as-a-Service subscription model ensures the protection of investment and data accuracy maintenance on a real-time basis, at a low cost.
Some of the benefits associated with DataDemand offered by Z² include:
+ Total addressable market coverage
+ Accurate data management in CRM and other marketing automation systems
+ Updated email profiles in marketing automation systems for email marketing campaigns
+ Accurate customer data insights for predictive marketing
+ Saving budgets by eliminating repeated list purchases from list re-sellers
