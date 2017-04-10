News By Tag
Celebrate Astronomy Day(4/29/17) with a poem about the origin of the universe called "Cosmolo...Gee"
How did the universe begin? As you look up in the sky on Astronomy Day (and Astronomy Night) and on any night of the year, you can ponder the nature of the universe with a poem called "Cosmolo..Gee" by Robert Barrows of the Planet Earth
...and at least you can celebrate some of those questions with a poem about the origin of the universe called "Cosmolo...Gee"
And...on Astronomy Night who knows what we may discover when we look up at the night sky and try to figure out all those things we may never know the answers to...
And along those lines...here is one way to celebrate our cosmic history and our cosmic destiny.
You can celebrate Astronomy Day every day of the year with a poem called "Cosmolo...Gee."
The poem is about the origin of the universe.
Here is the poem:
"COSMOLO...GEE"
Copyright 2006 by Robert Barrows
The universe began a long time ago.
How and when, we'll never know.
Did it begin with a great big bang?
Will it end in a tiny black hole?
Is it one continuous loop?
Again, we'll never know.
How does matter begin in a world without anything in it?
How does life begin and does it begin the first minute?
Do you think we will ever be able to go back to the beginning of time?
And will we find out the future there, too?
Is there reincarnation and déjà vu?
Is the speed of light the ultimate limit?
Does E=mc² hold true for antimatter, too?
And in the building blocks of the universe,
is E=mc² just one plus one equals two?
The answers to these might keep you up at night.
And how do you prove if you're wrong or right?
And imagine our surprise if we can someday go back to the beginning of time,
and we hear someone say..."Let there be Light."
Also, for safety's sake...What should you do if it looks like a meteor or an asteroid is coming right at you? An Astronomy professor I had in college said, "If it looks like a meteor is coming right at you...it is...so run away fast and duck and cover!"
People can see the poem "Cosmolo...Gee"
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, http://www.barrows.com.
And of course...Happy Astronomy Day!
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
