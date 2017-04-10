"Tigers by the River" recalls early professional football in Memphis, Tennessee

Sunbury Press has released "Tigers by the River," Wylie McLallen's history of early professional football in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tigers by the River

Media Contact

Terry Kennedy

8553388359

publicity@sunburypress.com Terry Kennedy8553388359

End

-- Sunbury Press has released, Wylie McLallen's history of early professional football in Memphis, Tennessee.The Memphis Tigers were a professional football team in the early years of professional football. They were first organized by Early Maxwell, a well known Southern sportswriter, who quickly gave way by selling his interests to the wealthiest entrepreneur in Memphis, Clarence Saunders, who founded the Piggly-Wiggly grocery chain, the first self-service grocery stores in America. In keeping with the times, Saunders quickly bought the services of the finest players available, several of whom are early inductees of the NFL Hall of Fame, scheduled the best teams in the country, including the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. In fact, in 1929 their last game of the season was against the NFL champions Green Bay Packers, whom the Tigers beat before a packed stadium in Memphis to proclaim themselves as the national professional ball champions.This is a story of the early years of professional football when players moved from team to team and the owners scratched out a living. Appearing throughout the manuscript are some of the most illustrious names in professional football: George Halas, Wellington Mara, Johnny Blood McNally, Curly Lambeau, Bronko Nagurski, Red Grange, and many others who are no less interesting if not so famous. It was a different time, the late 1920s and early 1930s, a segregated American society but with great changes happening that are reflected in this story. The research was extensive, microfilms of old newspaper, and yielded much gold.WYLIE MCLALLEN grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, where his family has deep historical roots. At the University of Tennessee he obtained a degree in History and English and, under a distinguished man of Southern Letters, Professor Robert Drake, studied Fiction and Composition:Dr. Drake was able to personally introduce his students to the poet and novelist James Dickey, and was a close friend of author Flannery O'Conner. Wylie worked as a programmer analyst at Malone & Hyde Inc. in Memphis and later owned a small business services center. He currently resides with his wife, Nickey Bayne, in Vancouver, British Columbia, where they have raised two now grown children. He continues to write both history and fiction.Written by Wylie McLallenList Price: $19.956" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm)Black & White on Cream paper180 pagesSunbury Press, Inc.ISBN-10: 1620068044ISBN-13: 978-1620068045BISAC: History / United States / FootballFor more information, please see: