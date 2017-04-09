News By Tag
Fictional memoir captures nostalgia, innocence, freedom of youth
"Gypsies of New Rochelle leaves readers laughing, crying, gasping, loving Shawn Aldridge
"Gypsies of New Rochelle" is a fictional memoir set in New Rochelle, New York, circa 1980. Seventeen-year-
As the rest of the family focuses on making his violin prodigy sister famous, Shawn dates not one, but two girls—one a Times Square peep show dancer and the other a virginal neighborhood girl. When a close cousin, Pito, joins a cult headquartered in New York City, Shawn and his family must band together to get Cousin Pito back before a Carnegie Hall performance that could make the family rich for years to come.
The series of mishaps and mayhem in this comical, whimsical, nostalgic, and raw story have been compared to the style of Augusten Burroughs' "Running With Scissors". Author Ivan Jenson is a published novelist and poet with more than 600 poems published internationally, online and in print.
"Gypsies of New Rochelle" will be available for purchase April 28 on Amazon.com and other select online bookstores in both print and digital versions.
Michelkin Publishing publishes both print and digital books and distributes titles via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, iBooks, and many other digital book retailers. For more information about the company, please visit http://books.michelkin.com.
