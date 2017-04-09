 
News By Tag
* New Rochelle
* Fictional Memoir
* Ivan Jenson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* ROSWELL
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Fictional memoir captures nostalgia, innocence, freedom of youth

"Gypsies of New Rochelle leaves readers laughing, crying, gasping, loving Shawn Aldridge
 
 
Gypsies of New Rochelle by Ivan Jenson
Gypsies of New Rochelle by Ivan Jenson
ROSWELL, N.M. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Anything goes in the Aldridge family and their tale is shared in a new book by Ivan Jenson from Michelkin Publishing set to be released April 28, 2017.

"Gypsies of New Rochelle" is a fictional memoir set in New Rochelle, New York, circa 1980. Seventeen-year-old Shawn Aldridge is the baby of the family and as his siblings find their own forms of greatness, Shawn struggles to find his purpose and passion in life. In a family that believes rules hold children back from excellence, Shawn is a lost soul.

As the rest of the family focuses on making his violin prodigy sister famous, Shawn dates not one, but two girls—one a Times Square peep show dancer and the other a virginal neighborhood girl. When a close cousin, Pito, joins a cult headquartered in New York City, Shawn and his family must band together to get Cousin Pito back before a Carnegie Hall performance that could make the family rich for years to come.

The series of mishaps and mayhem in this comical, whimsical, nostalgic, and raw story have been compared to the style of Augusten Burroughs' "Running With Scissors". Author Ivan Jenson is a published novelist and poet with more than 600 poems published internationally, online and in print.

"Gypsies of New Rochelle" will be available for purchase April 28 on Amazon.com and other select online bookstores in both print and digital versions.

Michelkin Publishing publishes both print and digital books and distributes titles via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, iBooks, and many other digital book retailers. For more information about the company, please visit http://books.michelkin.com.

Contact
Michelkin Publishing - Rutherford Rankin
***@michelkin.com
End
Source:
Email:***@michelkin.com Email Verified
Tags:New Rochelle, Fictional Memoir, Ivan Jenson
Industry:Books
Location:ROSWELL - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Michelkin Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share