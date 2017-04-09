News By Tag
Biz To Biz 2017 Spring Business & Trade Expo at Broward Convention Center
Showcase your business, products and services in front of hundreds at the Spring Business Trade Expo at The Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center
Call 954.838.9644
Exhibitor Space: 6ft Tables - $199 | 8ft Tables - $285
10x10 Space - $475 | 10x20 Space - $925 | Seminar Pak - $525.
Gold Sponsorship Package - $1,250
You won't want to miss out on this great opportunity to reach hundreds of attendees. Over 150+ Business Exhibitors | Free Seminars | Call 954.838.9644 or register online.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward Convention Center is located at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Expo will be on the third floor from 4pm - 8pm. All types of businesses are welcome to attend. Proper Attire Requested.
You may register for exhibitor at
http://biztobiznetworking.com
Media Contact
Harry Baum
954-838-9644
***@biztobiznetworking.com
