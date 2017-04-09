News By Tag
Greenheads and Art Lovers Swarm to Galleries for Newburyport ArtWalk on April 22nd
For the second year, students of Newburyport High School Art Educator Andrew Smith are contributing their sculptures of greenhead flies, the regional biting pests that pop up annually in nearby marshes, to be a part of April's Newburyport ArtWalk. The sculptures will be on display at select galleries around the City. Proceeds from the sale of these Greenheads will go to the Massachusetts Audubon Society. The Greenhead Project's goal is to encourage students to embrace their creativity and to support art in the community.
A few NHS students will be on hand to give out a free brochure/map of ArtWalk members and direct visitors to the galleries. The ArtWalk map is also available at the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn Street, and at ArtWalk Partners' locations.
Among the special activities planned for April's ArtWalk are:
Studio 8 Gallery: Check out this new studio overlooking Waterfront Park during its opening celebration. As the newest gallery to join ArtWalk, it offers original fine art, ceramic sculpture, photography and more. 1 Merrimac St., Unit 8, Newburyport.
Alan Bull Studio: Located in the industrial park off Pond Street and Low Street, this studio is worth the drive to see the latest work by prolific artist and teacher Alan Bull, who previously showed his art at Indigo Studio during ArtWalk. 18 Graf Road, Unit 18, Newburyport
Paula Estey Gallery (PEG): Enjoy a collaborative exhibition by Stephen Martin and Steve Bentley called "2 Steves & a Bentley" on display April 5-29 at PEG. In addition to portraits, the artists offer assemblage and sculpture. Other contemporary and non-tradtitional art is also on display. 3 Harris Street, Newburyport
Newburyport Art Association:
Sweethaven Gallery: Sweethaven Gallery is pleased to present "The Sestos," photography and art by Cameron, Ezra, and Carl Sesto, three talented members of the same family. The public is invited to the opening reception on April 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. Sweethaven Gallery is also home to stunning landscape images of Newburyport and Plum Island by photographer Greg Nikas. 25L Inn Street, Newburyport
Indigo Artist Studio: Indigo Artist Studio will be celebrating the first ArtWalk with "April Flowers" which includes paintings by Boston artist Maria Malatesta and works on paper in monotype and oil by Indigo's own Mary Arthur Pollak. Selected colorful pieces relating to spring flowers and landscape will be exhibited for this month's ArtWalk. Visit with the artists and enjoy an offering of tempting refreshments. 53 Middle Street, Newburyport
Connor Summers Gallery: Stop by to see gallery owner Cathy Connor's new acrylics as well as Michael Updike's carved slates, Marcia Hermann's quirky interiors, Gordon Przybyla's figure studies, Janice Eaton Updike's pastel still lifes, and new work by Donna Baldassari. 46 Market Street, Newburyport
Valerie's Gallery: Meet painter Connie Rosseti and jeweler Catie McCool at Valerie's Gallery from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. 26 State Street, Newburyport
Firehouse Center for the Arts: "In Between Two Horizons," an exhibit of whimsical and atmospheric oil paintings by Erik Bornemann, is a series of verdant natural landscapes, hillsides and grasslands. The exhibition will be on display at the Institution for Savings Art Gallery at the Firehouse from March 29th to April 23rd. Market Square, Newburyport
About ArtWalk
The 2017 Newburyport ArtWalk events are held four Saturdays a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries offer special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art all within easy walking distance in historic downtown Newburyport. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. ArtWalk 2017 participants include: Alan Bull Studio, Connor Summers Gallery, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Paula Estey Gallery, Sisters We Three, Somerby's Landing Sculpture Park, Studio 8 Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie's Gallery. ArtWalk partner businesses include: Atomic Cafe Coffee Roasters, Commune Cafe, Plum Island Coffee Roasters, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Middle Street Foods, Jim Bragg of Coldwell Banker, and Strem Chemicals. Visit http://artwalknewburyport.blogspot.com and http://www.facebook.com/
