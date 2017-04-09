Country(s)
E-Platform Marketing, Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency, Hires Nikki Warden as Client Relations Manager
E-Platform Marketing, a digital marketing agency in Atlanta, announces the addition of Nikki Warden as Client Relations Manager. Ms. Warden will work in the company's office in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Warden brings 15 years of client relations and operations management skills to E-Platform Marketing. "I am happy to join the E-Platform Marketing team, and look forward to making client experiences with our agency among the absolute best in the industry." notes Nikki Warden, Client Relations Manager.
In her new position, Warden will actively enhance external communications, and internally drive the company's commitment to exceeding client expectations. Ms. Warden commented, "My top priority is for our team to consistently provide truly exceptional customer satisfaction. Our vision is to consciously merge our clients' style and preferences into how we deliver our services. In many ways, we are seeking to have our customers mold our work flow to better fit their individual needs. We are a very client centric business."
"We are excited to welcome Nikki to E-Platform Marketing," says James Hobson, President of E-Platform Marketing. "Nikki is the ideal person to elevate our client engagement model, and create amazing client experiences. Her personable style and particular business experience are a superb match for our target markets. She strengthens our unique advantage in serving our clients – our real world business experience. As an agency staffed with business professionals our services are guaranteed serve the bottom line business needs of our clients. We understand business and how to improve it with technology."
Ms. Warden attended Kennesaw State University with a major in Psychology. Ms. Warden's career path includes front office management including direct responsibility for managing key accounts, corporate communications, and public relations.
About E-Platform Marketing, LLC
E-Platform Marketing is a digital marketing agency in Atlanta, serving a diverse client base across the United States. The agency offers customized services and programs to create, advertise and manage an online business presence. For more information call 770-429-5300 or visit EPlatformMarketing.com
Contact
James Hobson
E-Platform Marketing, LLC
***@eplatformmarketing.com
