April 2017





Moving Supplies Delivered To Your Door In Canada and the United States

If you are moving your home or office, you will need boxes, paper, labels and other supplies. For the convenience of our website customers, we will not only have your order shipped to your door, we also offer free shipping.
 
 
TORONTO - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- When you are driving around seeking all of the supplies you require for your move, you are wasting valuable time that could be spent with your family or at the office. We make it easy to order all of the supplies you will need in one easy to use location and will ship them directly to your home or business.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars and all major credit cards are accepted in addition to Paypal. Even more conveniently is that if you have extra unused supplies that are unopened, you can return them for a full refund. Return shipping fees are the responsibility of customer.

No matter what company you are planning on using, we are happy to supply you with the materials you need in one simple order. All standard sizes are available which allow for easy moving and thus reducing the overall cost of your relocation. Boxes and other materials all meet international shipping standards if you are looking to relocate overseas. Materials are also made partially of recycled materials where available.

All materials come with a quality guarantee. If you have any problem with the moving materials, we will replace any defective items free of charge including shipping. This is how confident we are in the materials you will receive.

With decades of packing and moving experience, your satisfaction has always been and will continue to be our number one priority.

For the webstore and inventory, visit our website at http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com and select webstore under the link options or call 780-454-2414 between 9 AM and 9PM 7 days a week. (Mountain Time)

Phone orders also welcomed if you would like assistance deciding on the proper combination of supplies required for an average move of your size.

PRESIDENTIAL PACKAGE is a pack of 6 boxes and tape which will be direct shipped to the White House to send President Donald Trump your statement that he should move out of the White House. Imagine him receiving package upon package of boxes and tape. The package is discounted for you and free shipping applies.

