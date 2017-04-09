Amazon Independent commits to 4K film production

Amazon Independent Films will produce all future films in 4K digital and 35mm

-- Amazon Independent announced their commitment to 4k digital film production and the increased budgets for their films to an average of $5 million per project. Amazon Independent is undergoing a major transformation these days. They are betting on 4K – or Ultra HD. Has 4K reached a tipping point, and if so what aspect of 4K? Acquisition, production, distribution, or all three? If you're shooting a film today, should you be shooting in 4K? The answer to these questions is complicated by cost, complexity and the long-term shelf-life of your project.Today, a convincing argument can be made for shooting in either 4K (future proof) or HD (cost effective and most people won't see the difference). One thing seems for certain; we will be seeing even more 4K cameras and TVs over the coming months. 4K cameras have been in existence for some tine; RED basically pioneered the field in 2007 with the RED ONE, and Sony has had an 8K sensor camera that shoots 4K – the F65 – for a couple of years.But it was in late 2012 and early 2013 that 4K started the move to the mainstream. In October 2012 Sony announced two new models, the F5 and F55, that support 4K. They also announced 4K support for the NEX-FS700 camera that had already been released. At a recent presentation, representatives of Sony described the movement to digital cinema as being "basically complete." Some 13,000 theaters have Sony digital projectors, and the remainderSome 13,000 theaters have Sony digital projectors and the remainder have installed projectors from other companies. All of Sony's digital projectors support 4K, though that doesn't mean they are necessarily playing 4K content.