Amazon Independent commits to 4K film production
Amazon Independent Films will produce all future films in 4K digital and 35mm
Today, a convincing argument can be made for shooting in either 4K (future proof) or HD (cost effective and most people won't see the difference). One thing seems for certain; we will be seeing even more 4K cameras and TVs over the coming months. 4K cameras have been in existence for some tine; RED basically pioneered the field in 2007 with the RED ONE, and Sony has had an 8K sensor camera that shoots 4K – the F65 – for a couple of years.
But it was in late 2012 and early 2013 that 4K started the move to the mainstream. In October 2012 Sony announced two new models, the F5 and F55, that support 4K. They also announced 4K support for the NEX-FS700 camera that had already been released. At a recent presentation, representatives of Sony described the movement to digital cinema as being "basically complete." Some 13,000 theaters have Sony digital projectors, and the remainder
Some 13,000 theaters have Sony digital projectors and the remainder have installed projectors from other companies. All of Sony's digital projectors support 4K, though that doesn't mean they are necessarily playing 4K content.
