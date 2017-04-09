News By Tag
Karyn Burns ABCs Launches "The ABCs of Boston"
Hand Drawn Letter Artwork Captures Emotions and Spirit of the City
Released just in time for the Boston Marathon, the ABCs of Boston print is sure to delight with its witty letters and charming drawings. Whether you call Boston home or you are discovering it as a tourist, the ABCs of Boston print makes a unique souvenir or special keepsake. It might be overlooked on a list of baby registry must-haves, but the ABCs of Boston print is a gift that expectant moms will cherish for years.
Karyn Burns, Founder and Owner of Karyn Burns ABCs said, "The ABCs prints aren't just decorative. The letters represent places where memories are made. Boston holds a special place in many peoples' hearts, and I hope that the line captures the spirit of the city and its proud traditions."
For more information or to purchase the ABCs of Boston, visit www.karynburns.com
Flash Sale
Take advantage of a Flash Sale on the ABCs of Boston on Monday, April 17 only. Enter the code: MARATHON at checkout to receive 50 percent off on the ABCs of Boston print now available for pre-order. The ABCs of Boston prints will be shipped on May 1.
About Karyn Burns ABCs
Karyn Burns ABCs was founded in 2013 with the goal of creating products that are whimsical, witty, charming, innovative and fun. Today Karyn Burns ABCs offers nearly 20 lines with products carried in over 125 stores nationwide as well as officially licensed Collegiate lines. To shop the collection, visit: www.karynburns.com
