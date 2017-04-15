 
April 2017





Michael Neely Chatting with Host Yvonne Wilcox April 18th via BlogTalkRadio

 
 
Michael Neely over 30 years experience
NEW YORK - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Neely is currently a Def Jam A&R since February 2016, who has been in the music business for over 30 year. Michael Neely has developed and mentored many artist in the following genres; Country, Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B. Michael Neely is also a Music Consultant to other Independent Artists and Label.

Michael Neely is the Sole Proprietor of a Marketing and Promotion Company located in Atlanta GA. Over the years Michael Neely has worked with well known as Artists like ABC (Another Bad Creation ), Salaam The All Mighty, Bam Bam, Kebo Cyrus, Justin Blake Cma, BizzyBone, Dave Hollister, Twista, Do or Die, Raz B, Dougie Fresh, Men At Large, Bizzare (D12) Webbie, Lloyd, KeKe Wyatt, 112, Ja Rule, Ludacriss, 8Ball & MJG, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Too Short, Lil Flip, Flava Flav,  Juvenile, Webbie, TrillVill, Lil Kim, Chico BB.King, Public Announcement, JoJo & KC, DMX, BG, Whodini, Slim From Cash Money, David Banner, Debarge and LiL Boosie.

Check out the BlogTalkRadio Chat between Michael Neely and Host DJ Yvonne Wilcox http://www.blogtalkradio.com/virtualcityradio/2017/04/18/...

Twitter: @BigMikeMusic

Instagram: @DefJamAnRMichaelNeely

Source:Michael Neely, Music Consultant
