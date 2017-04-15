 
News By Tag
* Moving
* Edmonton
* Carpet Cleaning Rentals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Free 24 Hour Rental of Rug Doctor with All Move Services

When you are moving out of your home or into a new one, cleaning is always a priority. At Canadian Relocation Specialists, we want to make it easier for you and will provide free use of a Rug Doctor carpet cleaning machine for 24 hours.
 
 
FREE Use of Rug Doctor With All Edmonton Moving Services Promo
FREE Use of Rug Doctor With All Edmonton Moving Services Promo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Moving
Edmonton
Carpet Cleaning Rentals

Industry:
Free

Location:
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
Deals

EDMONTON, Alberta - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Get free use of the Rug Doctor prior to or post move for cleaning your carpets or furniture with all move services booked through the Edmonton office of Canadian Relocation Specialists. The Rug Doctor can be delivered at the time of your move and the free 24 hour use time starts at 9am the following day so you actually get more than 24 hours. Subject to machine availability.

Additional days can be booked at a nominal fee which can be found at www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com any time. Cleaning shampoos and fluids are the responsiblity of the customer. Although we do not sell the shampoos and fluids, these can be purchased at any Home Depot and many Uhaul or Safeway store locations.

When you move out or into a home, you will want to clean the carpets if the other party moving out / in does not. Our teams bring floor runners to protect floors and carpets from dirt as the move happens but if you wish to use the Rug Doctor, let the office know upon booking. You are responsible to pick the machine up and return it to our office unless you arrange to have it delivered on move day. You will still be responsible to return it when you are done. Rug Doctor must be clean and in good working order upon return. If not, you will be responsible for the cost of repair or replacement.

Canadian Relocation Specialists is an award winning moving company which provides residential, office, commercial and piano moving services throughout western Canada. this promotion is currently only available through the Edmonton office. We are fully licensed and insured. Our crews are covered by WCB, well trained and experienced. we provide local, long distance and international relocation services at all levels.

https://vimeo.com/174598795




Canadian Relocation Specialists can be reached between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM everyday including weekends and holidays. We provide free estimates and GUARANTEED LONG DISTANCE RATES.

Visit Us Online At http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com

Contact
Customer Service
7804542414
***@karymovers.com
End
Source:Canadian Relocation Specialists
Email:***@karymovers.com Email Verified
Tags:Moving, Edmonton, Carpet Cleaning Rentals
Industry:Free
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2017
Kary Movers Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share