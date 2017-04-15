News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free 24 Hour Rental of Rug Doctor with All Move Services
When you are moving out of your home or into a new one, cleaning is always a priority. At Canadian Relocation Specialists, we want to make it easier for you and will provide free use of a Rug Doctor carpet cleaning machine for 24 hours.
Additional days can be booked at a nominal fee which can be found at www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com any time. Cleaning shampoos and fluids are the responsiblity of the customer. Although we do not sell the shampoos and fluids, these can be purchased at any Home Depot and many Uhaul or Safeway store locations.
When you move out or into a home, you will want to clean the carpets if the other party moving out / in does not. Our teams bring floor runners to protect floors and carpets from dirt as the move happens but if you wish to use the Rug Doctor, let the office know upon booking. You are responsible to pick the machine up and return it to our office unless you arrange to have it delivered on move day. You will still be responsible to return it when you are done. Rug Doctor must be clean and in good working order upon return. If not, you will be responsible for the cost of repair or replacement.
Canadian Relocation Specialists is an award winning moving company which provides residential, office, commercial and piano moving services throughout western Canada. this promotion is currently only available through the Edmonton office. We are fully licensed and insured. Our crews are covered by WCB, well trained and experienced. we provide local, long distance and international relocation services at all levels.
https://vimeo.com/
Canadian Relocation Specialists can be reached between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM everyday including weekends and holidays. We provide free estimates and GUARANTEED LONG DISTANCE RATES.
Visit Us Online At http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com
Contact
Customer Service
7804542414
***@karymovers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2017