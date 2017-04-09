 
ANTORINI: Luxury Leather Goods

The ANTORINI Luxury Brand: A synonym for perfection, beauty and luxury
 
 
ANTORINI Luxury Leather Goods
ANTORINI Luxury Leather Goods
 
NAPOLI, Italy - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ANTORINI is a successful fashion brand whose fashion accessories are loved by women and men all around the world. The reason for ANTORINI's popularity is the highly attractive design of fashion accessories on one hand and a literally tangible link to tradition on the other hand.

"When you watch the new collections, you are often left breathless. ANTORINI is exactly the brand where you tell yourself, 'This is simply gorgeous! I just have to have this!' It is difficult to describe what actually distinguishes ANTORINI from the other brands. It is in the feeling, the charisma or maybe the aura that its collections have. In any case, you are left with only one word in your head: fantastic." (E. Portelli)

ANTORINI managed to combine a sense of style with timelessness and to link these elements with the line of traditional Italian aristocratic style. The result comes in the form of collections, which include modern fashion accessories as well as timeless products with a traditional design.

In these collections, you can find a strong inspiration in traditional art and historical aristocratic elements. However, the ANTORINI brand is able to connect history and modern trends almost with surprising ease. Therefore, some collections are very modern to extravagant, using new and innovative materials, colours and processes. They are very balanced combinations and fine contrasts, gently connecting modern and conservative elements.

ANTORINI's style can be very conservative as well. The foundations consist of the craftsmanship and natural materials with an emphasis on lengthy leather processing whose result is an unmistakable uniqueness. However, a common theme is always an effort to escape from the grey average and reach perfection in every way.

Ladies' and men's collections of this unmistakable brand can be purchased at the official online store https://www.antorini.com/

