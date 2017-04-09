News By Tag
New Book Release: The Enchanting Verses Literary Review - Poetry from Ireland
• Publisher: The Enchanting Verses Literary Review Press (16 Feb. 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945793
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945793
• Product Dimensions: 23.4 x 15.6 x 1.2 cm
• Amazon Bestsellers Rank: 1,405,444 in Books
• English has been the language with which Irish poets have built international reputations, the achievements of W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney mirror that of Rabindranath Tagore. But just as India has fabulous poets in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and in hundreds of other tongues, Ireland has marvelous poets working in the Irish language and in this miscellany of Irish poets you will find some. Most Anglophone Indians also speak another language. Most Anglophone Irish do not. Ireland shared a colonial master with India. Ireland endured occupation a few centuries longer which meant that the island s native language suffered attrition and while remaining culturally significant is spoken by only a minority today.
• The Irish writing in English have distinguished themselves with a variety of English which is askew from standard English, conveying a different music and different way of looking at the world, shaped by the grammar and logic of the Irish language. Narrative – derived from the ancient literature in the Irish language, predominates our poetry, but explorations of family and history are prevalent too. Since the 1990s Irish women have been published in increasing numbers and asserting themselves as accomplished poets. There is an old joke about there being a standing army of Irish poets but there are at least two hundred currently in print with books to call their own. It is impossible to represent them all. In 2015 I guest-edited an Irish issue of Poetry and presented a selection of poets under forty. Most of the poets here are over fifty years of age.
About Editor:
Born Cork, 1963. Writer and publisher. Educated at UCC, he has published several chapbooks of his poems including The Misogynist's Blue Nightmare (Raven Arts Press), A Socialist's Dozen (Three Spires Press), and The True Story of Aoife and Lir's Children & other poems (Three Spires Press). His first collection, Perplexed Skin, was published by Arlen Press in 2008. His second collection, Making Music, was published in early 2009 by Three Spires Press.
His work has appeared in the anthologies Separate Islands: Contemporary British and Irish poetry (Quarry, Ontario) Irish Poetry Now (Wolfhound) Jumping off Shadows - Some Contemporary Irish Poets (Cork University Press) The Irish Eros (Gill & Macmillan) The Backyards of Heaven (Newfoundland)
The Enchanting Verses Literary Review - Paperback (Paperback) published by The Enchanting Verses Literary Review Press is available worldwide via Amazon USA, UK, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.co.uk/
