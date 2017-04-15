 
The hidden problem that's killing new businesses

There's a hidden killer among new businesses but is all hope really lost?
 
 
BLACKBURN, England - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The problem facing most business this year is actually one of the simplest and cheapest to fix. That issue, online presence.

In todays digitally driven society its no surprise that consumers are taking to cyber space for every aspect of their daily life. According to UK retailer Shop Direct, one in four people in the UK shop online at least once a week. Shopping online is not the only thing consumers are doing, consumers are also taking to the Internet to find out more information about your business, and if you have no Website, or a poorly designed one, it's going to leave a bad taste in their mouths.

"I think more and more people are beginning to realise that your web presence is fundamental to business in the 21st century. I also think most people are confused on how to go about getting online, and if they already are they don't understand how to conform with the standards customers demand in 2017." says Thomas of Darwen based Web Design firm, Thomas Jackson Design.

Thomas Jackson Design are one company aiming to revolutionise the web design business by helping small local businesses and large businesses alike in perfecting the arts of online presence. From start to finish they aim to create a beautiful design with a professional standard, for a completely affordable price.

"Most businesses just simply can't afford to pay thousands upon thousands of pounds for a simple Website." explains Thomas. "For that kind of money you would hope that Website ran the entire business operation, but sadly so many design firms are simply overcharging the customer."

The firm have previously helped many local business increase their sales by creating online stores and beautiful bespoke Website for business that otherwise would not afford such service for even simple firm.

"Most of my customers have little or no knowledge on how to even begin the process of getting a Website. Every business deserves to be able get online, find new customers, communicate with their current customers effectively. This is our foremost aim as a business and a personal aspiration for myself." concludes Thomas.

You can check out Thomas Jackson Design for yourself at http://www.thomas-jackson.co.uk

Contact
Thomas Jackson - Thomas Jackson Design
***@thomas-jackson.co.uk
End
