PB Poetry Festival Celebrates National Poetry Month with Two Free Movies at Lynn University

PB POETRY FESTIVAL

End

-- Palm Beach Poetry Festival Celebrates National Poetry Month with Two Free Movies at Lynn University – April 13 & 27(Delray Beach, FL, April 12, 2017) Susan R. Williamson, Director of the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, and Dr. Blaise Allen, Director of Community Outreach, today invited local poets and poetry fans to celebrate National Poetry Month at two free movies this month at Lynn UniversityApril 13 at 7 pm (Thursday)National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn UniversityA Midsummer Night's DreamHosted by FAU Professor John ChildreyDirected by Michael Hoffman, this film is a truly enchanting portrayal of Shakespeare's finest and most magical comedy. It is a richly woven tapestry of laughter and love with a generous sprinkling of fairy dust. This film version of A Midsummer Night's Dream appears to follow word for word Shakespeare's original masterpiece, only exchanging the time and place of the story from classical Athens to the village of Monte Athena, Italy, at the turn of the Nineteenth Century as the setting for this delightful version of the classic play. (120-minutes)Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallFREEApril 27 at 7 pm (Thursday)National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn UniversityBright StarHosted by Professor Bonnie BoncontraiDirected by Academy Award® winner Jane Campion (Best Original Screenplay, The Piano, 1993), this extraordinary film is based on the true story of undying love between renowned poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw, The International)and his spirited muse Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish, Stop-Loss). In the wilds of 19th century England, a forbidden passion draws the two lovers ever closer—even as fate conspires to tear them apart. Bright Star takes viewers to a world where, though life may be fleeting, great art – and great love – last forever. This sparkling gem of romance illuminates the heart. (119 minutes)Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallFREEAbout the Palm Beach Poetry Festival 2018:The 14th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held next January 15-20 at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The Festival features top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Nine workshops will be offered for which applications are required.The 2018 Palm Beach Poetry Festival is sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Morgan Stanley & The Legacy Group of Atlanta; the Cultural Council of Palm County, the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Council and the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County; The Palm Beach Post; Visit Florida; WLRN; and Murder on the Beach, Delray Beach's independent bookseller.For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.Available for Interview:Blaise Allen, Ph.D., Director of Community OutreachPalm Beach Poetry Festivaldrblaiseallen@aol.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net