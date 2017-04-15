News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nominate Now for The Expo Group Show Manager of the Year Awards
Since 2000, the crystal SMOTY obelisk trophy has been presented to those behind-the-scenes pros creating amazing experiences within their exhibition and convention. Each winner is also honored with a donation to their favorite charity and recognition industry-wide. Since 2000, over $80,000 has been donated to charity by The Expo Group in honor of SMOTY winners.
Four trophies will be presented this year at the Trade Show News Network Awards, held August 21-23 in conjunction with Connect Expo.
§ Tier I: 1 to 200 booths
§ Tier II: 201 to 700 booths
§ Tier IV: 701 to 1500 booths
§ Tier V: 1501 or more booths
"Rewarding outstanding event professionals regardless of the size of their show or their membership in any organizations is the simple objective of the SMOTY Awards," says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. "I am always impressed by the nominees, whose achievements are examples from which we all can learn."
SMOTY awards are open to all trade show managers, not just clients of The Expo Group. Self-nominations are accepted and encouraged. An independent panel of judges reviews all candidates for their innovative practices, commitment to success, premier customer service and ability to overcome obstacles.
Nominations must be submitted by June 8 at http://theexpogroup.com/
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact Dana Freker Doody directly at 972.580.9000 x1644, ddoody@theexpogroup.com.
Contact
Dana Freker Doody
***@theexpogroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse