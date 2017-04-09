UrsDigitally construed Video Goes Viral on the Internet

 
KOLKATA, India - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The genius masterpieces of UrsDigitally have done it again. We have yet again construed a video that has reached half a million people all over the world in just a span of 2 weeks. With 4500 shares and 1.1k likes and comments away the UrsDigitally team is all set to make your content a viral success.

The video, brainchild of our virally-evil-mastermind, Mr. Amitava Bhattacharya was taken up as a sole reason to make a sensation on the internet. A certain idea derived from an old Tenaliraman story he states. The driving idea behind the project was definitely to showcase how variant human emotions make way for an enthralling success in the social media world.

Portraying a dutiful, faithful and devoted dog as the main character who is beaten up by his master, the video focuses on how a minor negligible incident is not overlooked by humans. The vastness of the basic humans being remorseless and unrelenting drove this video to the masses, appealing to the same front of their emotions.

When asked to quote on the virality of the video, Mr. Bhattacharya commented, "Virality is not a piece of cake. Not many can achieve this and definitely not in the span of time that we have managed to get it viral. We are the evil masterminds of virality. No matter what be your company's needs, we hold the ability to get it viral for you."

About the Company: - UrsDigitally (http://www.ursdigitally.com) is one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing establishments of Kolkata, catering to any and every digital need of any business. Whether you need assistance on your branding strategy or online sales/lead generation capabilities we can help you with achieve immense success on both fronts. From building your basic strategy to management of your entire digital footprint we happen to be the "Go to" guys of the industry.


For more information, please contact,

UrsDigitally

Ph:-9830897683

Website:-www.ursdigitally.com

UrsDigitally
sabyasachi@ursdigitally.com
