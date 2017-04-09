News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UrsDigitally construed Video Goes Viral on the Internet
The video, brainchild of our virally-evil-
Portraying a dutiful, faithful and devoted dog as the main character who is beaten up by his master, the video focuses on how a minor negligible incident is not overlooked by humans. The vastness of the basic humans being remorseless and unrelenting drove this video to the masses, appealing to the same front of their emotions.
When asked to quote on the virality of the video, Mr. Bhattacharya commented, "Virality is not a piece of cake. Not many can achieve this and definitely not in the span of time that we have managed to get it viral. We are the evil masterminds of virality. No matter what be your company's needs, we hold the ability to get it viral for you."
About the Company: - UrsDigitally (http://www.ursdigitally.com) is one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing establishments of Kolkata, catering to any and every digital need of any business. Whether you need assistance on your branding strategy or online sales/lead generation capabilities we can help you with achieve immense success on both fronts. From building your basic strategy to management of your entire digital footprint we happen to be the "Go to" guys of the industry.
For more information, please contact,
UrsDigitally
Ph:-9830897683
Website:-www.ursdigitally.com
Media Contact
UrsDigitally
sabyasachi@ursdigitally.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse