Force Protection India Event in May 2017 - Curtain Raiser
Force Protection India Seminar & Exhibition is being organised by IMR Media on 15-16 May 2017 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.
With the occurrences of conventional conflicts between nation states going down over the last few decades, low intensity conflict situations employing guerrilla tactics and improvised weapons such as explosive devices, unguided missiles, home-made mortars and so on are becoming commonplace amongst asymmetric adversaries to counter technological superiority of the opponent. It has become critical to protect friendly forces against unconventional threats.
The Indian armed forces have been facing asymmetric threats in their ongoing operations in the Jammu & Kashmir, the North East, in the Red Corridor and anti-piracy, anti-smuggling missions.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Annual Report 2015-16, the number of security personnel fatalities to terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir during 2011-2015 was 210 and to North East extremism during 2010-2015 was 150.
Some measures have been taken to protect against infiltration, vulnerable troops and assets. Establishing Border Out Posts (BOP) and border fencing has been an ongoing process to check infiltration, smuggling and illegal immigration. Below is the MHA provided data on existing and upcoming infrastructure.
The procurement of personnel protective equipment and protected vehicles have been expedited to minimise the losses of security forces in conflict areas. Bureaucratic delays and corruption allegations have delayed the procurements but they are expected to be fast tracked.
Personnel Protection
Army, paramilitary and police forces involved in counter-insurgency operations need lightweight protective equipment to limit casualties & improved mobility. Special Forces involved in counter-insurgency missions do have better protective equipment.
Protective Vests
Current Equipment: The Army and police forces currently use bullet-proof jackets with heavy metal armour inserts. They offer good protection from and back but little protection to the sides, groin and the neck. They are also very heavy at close to 10 kg, which hinders mobility and wears out soldiers quickly. It also not very compatible with the webbing equipment to carry magazines.
Anti-Mine Shoes
International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) with help from the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has developed anti-mine boots, which have been tested at TBRL, Chandigarh.
Vehicle Protection
Protection and transportation of friendly troops against these threats is a vital area where security agencies are looking to add to the capabilities. A few Indian manufacturers have come up Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs), which have V-shaped hulls, high ground clearance to divert underbelly blast.
Light Armoured Vehicles
With the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan and Iraq the emphasis is on more versatile vehicles which can offer protection similar to MRAPs and be more mobile in order to be employed in a wider theatre of conflict.
The Army is using armoured Mahindra Rakhaks as light armoured vehicles which offers very little protection against IEDs. The Indian Army has procured the Panther T6 vehicles from for use in counter insurgency operations in J&K..
Medium Wheeled Armoured Vehicles
Medium wheeled armoured vehicles have gained traction recently with increase in stabilisation, peace keeping and low intensity conflict demands placed on armies around the world. They also suit operations in urban areas where wheels don't damage the roads compared to tracks and are also easier to maintain.
Counter Ambush Tethered UAVs
With ambushes becoming a primary concern for convoys or even small bases interest in tethered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has grown. These UAVs can provide continuous 'eye in the sky' ability with unlimited endurance, which can provide valuable situational awareness to the troops and to provide early warning of ambushes. The wired link with the UAV allows for employment close to an active IED jammer.
Naval Protection
The threat of armed piracy on the high seas has presented new challenges in littoral operations. The pirates are lightly armed with Kalashnikovs, PKMs and RPGs which has required fast interceptor crafts, fast attack craft and frigates ships to be armoured against such threats. MKU Gmbh, the German subsidiary of the Indian company has secured orders to armour the F-125 frigates under construction for the German Navy.
Aircraft Protection
NATO aircraft, both fixed wing and rotary wing, have been armoured in critical areas to protect the crew and equipment. Qinetiq has been instrumental in providing modular armour for a range of aircraft like C-130s, C-5s, C-17s and rotary wing aircraft like the CH-47. It is being used by 16 countries. MKU has provided armouring and protection solutions for the Mi-8/17, CH-53, UH-60, Bo-105, Puma, UH-1/Bell 212 up to STANAG 4569 levels. With IAF helicopters being fired upon by Maoists in the ongoing operations such solutions could be of interest
