News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hardwood Flooring First or Kitchen Cabinets: The Big Kitchen Renovation Dilemma
When you want to undertake a complete kitchen renovation, you will face a big kitchen dilemma. You will have to make a decision about installing the hardwood flooring first or the kitchen cabinets. Learn which option suits your situation.
Harwood Flooring or Kitchen Cabinets: Is there a Solution?
The answer to the question depends on your situation. If you are undertaking a massive makeover in the kitchen, it is best to install hardwood flooring before fitting the kitchen cabinets. Take a look at the list of compelling reasons that will help you to solve the dilemma of hardwood flooring vs. kitchen cabinets:
· The Benefit of Flexibility
Usually, hardwood flooring will last longer than the kitchen cabinets. Also, you may be tempted to change the layout of the kitchen and make changes to the cabinet footprint. If you have hardwood flooring across the kitchen floor, you will be able to change the placement of cabinets as well as appliances easily.
· The Height Issue
When you install kitchen cabinets and appliances on the subfloor first, you can end up getting the height of cabinets wrong. You will then have to insert plywood risers below the cabinets to get the height right. Instead of spending time and labor on plywood, why not install the hardwood flooring first?
· The Perfect Finish
If you install the kitchen cabinets ( https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/
When should you install the Kitchen Cabinets first?
If you are interested in floating hardwood flooring, it is best to install the kitchen cabinets first. The reason behind it is simple. Floating floor expands and contracts according to the changes in temperature. And, if there is a heavy cabinet on the surface of the floating floor, it will not have any opportunity to expand. It will result in breaking of wood.
If you are going to replace the hardwood flooring in the near future, it is best to install the kitchen cabinets first. It will ensure that you do not have to remove the cabinets while making changes to the flooring.
There is no clear answer to the question of choosing the hardwood flooring or the kitchen cabinets. It depends on your situation and your budget. So, when it comes to making a decision, list down your requirements. Are you going with floating hardwood flooring? Will you be changing the appliances in the near future? Do you want to change the cabinet footprint? Consider all the factors before choosing the option that suits you the best.
https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca will help you install kitchen cabinets quickly. We ensure zero damage to hardwood flooring and other aspects of the kitchen. Hire us for best kitchen renovation services in Toronto.
Contact
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse