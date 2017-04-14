 
Introducing the New Anarkali collection from Nallu Collection

 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Fashion
Ethnic Wear
Anarkali Suits

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Products

MUMBAI, India - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Nalllu Collections, the leading brand or ethnic wear online has now announced the launch of Its new Anarkali Collection. Nallu Collections has been elemental in shaping up the online scenario for the Indian ethnic wear. People prefer going from shop to shop and looking for Indian wear due to a variety of reasons, right from the fit to the exact look and feel of the material. Nallu collections have made attempts at crossing these barriers by trying to change the online shopping experience by offering schemes and offers that would promote the online shopping foray. Once a customer has instilled faith in the quality of clothes they receive, they will be much more comfortable recommending others and continuing to indulge in some online shopping for ethnic wear. 'What you see is what you get' is one of the basic Mantras of Nallu collections states the spokesperson of Nallu Collections.

Launch of New Anarkali Wear collection

The year 2017 will be an interesting year for Nallu collections since they have many of their ethnic wear launches scheduled in this calendar year. The launch of their new Anarkali collection is where they set the balls rolling in terms of launches. They have put in a lot of time and effort since the past year in understanding the market scenario of Anarkali's and ethnic wear, based on which they have come up with some fresh unique patterns that will interesting to look out for.

Trends and fashions and in an ever-changing state. It is essential for any fashion based company to understand the nuances of such a market scenario. Nallu collections have proved their mettle in some of their previous launches that have been instant successes with their audiences. The aim now for Nallu collection is to widen their customer base by offering more than what is available in every online shopping portal.

Nallu collections have assured that they are looking at making the online shopping for women much more simple, faster and yet effective. Their new collections have just the right amount of oomph and a lot of glitz and glamour. They are set on making an impact in the online fashion scenario.

Ms Munira Nallu, owner of Nallu collections and also the thought behind their new launch concepts goes on to say 'We have been in the industry for long enough to now work with a more customer driven approach. Having designs that have a rich look and a bold stand without being too expensive was the challenge that inspired this collection. We can now say with pride, that is has been a project that has been meticulously worked on, every aspect of it has been sifted through a fine-toothed comb and the outcome will be for all to see'. The launch of it's their new collection is scheduled to be on 14.04.17.

Nallu collection seems to be confident and excited about their new Anarkali collection launch. We certainly look forward to it too.

Please visit us at https://www.nallucollection.com/

New Launch Anarkalis  https://www.nallucollection.com/salwar-kameez/anarkali-sa...

