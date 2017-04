Companies Intending To Purchase SAP Solutions in 2017

Zenith Square has released a list of Companies that intent to purchase SAP Solutions using predictive analytics. We also provide SAP Customer List with global coverage of 70,000+ SAP ERP customers.

Companies Intending to Buy SAP Solutions

Contact

Daniel Whitecliffe

***@zenithsquare.com Daniel Whitecliffe

End

-- Zenith Square is a SaaS-based sales intelligence start-up company exclusively focused on B2B technology marketers. We have released a list of companies in NALA, EMEA and APJ regions that has shown intent for purchase SAP solutions in 2016. This list would greatly assist IT companies in their lead generation campaigns and marketing activities for 2016. We also provide SAP Customer List 2016 with global coverage of 70,000+ SAP ERP customers from large and mid-size enterprises with SAP installation details and key IT management contacts.Our Customer Data include Key Company Profiles, Full management and IT Contact details, Email, Telephone, Mail address, SAP Version/Modules installed and IT infrastructure details.Our technology sales intelligence profile offers complete coverage of IT rich and fast-growing companies from global fortune listed and mid-size enterprises with key Management contacts and IT landscape with monthly updates.For more information about companies using SAP and list of companies that has shown intent to purchase SAP solutions, contact us today.Contact us: mailto:enquiry@ zenithsquare.com ),