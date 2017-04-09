News By Tag
Baby and Play move from online to Bricks & Mortar
Bedford family bucking the national trend moving online store into the high street
"I think what makes our business unique is our focus on ethically-made, eco-friendly and organic products. It is about safeguarding the future of our children as consumers and that has really appealed to customers.
We wanted to open a proper shop because there are so many products that look lovely in the flesh that I don't think people can appreciate in a picture online- there is still a touch and feel aspect to shopping that I think we were missing out on."
Also try to stock ethically made and eco friendly products whereever possible, including the Our Generation toys
"One of our bestsellers is the Our Generation Dolls. A portion of every sale goes towards Free the Children's Power of a Girl Initiative- an amazing charity that helps provide education to girls in developing countries"
Store opens at 10.30am
www.babyandplay.co.uk
Kirstie Young
***@babyandplay.co.uk
