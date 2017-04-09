 
Industry News





Baby and Play move from online to Bricks & Mortar

Bedford family bucking the national trend moving online store into the high street
 
BEDFORD, England - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Formed in 2012, Baby and Play have been a popular online only store to buy baby products and toys.  On the 29th April 2017 they are opening their first bricks and mortar store in Bedford town centre.  A family business, run by Adam Share and Kirstie Young - they have 5 children aged between 2 and 14 who product test all the toys.  The child also help with chosing new products!

"I think what makes our business unique is our focus on ethically-made, eco-friendly and organic products. It is about safeguarding the future of our children as consumers and that has really appealed to customers.

We wanted to open a proper shop because there are so many products that look lovely in the flesh that I don't think people can appreciate in a picture online- there is still a touch and feel aspect to shopping that I think we were missing out on."

Also try to stock ethically made and eco friendly products whereever possible, including the Our Generation toys

"One of our bestsellers is the Our Generation Dolls. A portion of every sale goes towards Free the Children's Power of a Girl Initiative- an amazing charity that helps provide education to girls in developing countries"

Store opens at 10.30am


www.babyandplay.co.uk

Tags:Toys, Retail, Baby
Industry:Retail
Location:Bedford - Bedfordshire - England
