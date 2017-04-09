Baby and Play move from online to Bricks & Mortar

Bedford family bucking the national trend moving online store into the high street

-- Formed in 2012, Baby and Play have been a popular online only store to buy baby products and toys. On the 29th April 2017 they are opening their first bricks and mortar store in Bedford town centre. A family business, run by Adam Share and Kirstie Young - they have 5 children aged between 2 and 14 who product test all the toys. The child also help with chosing new products!"I think what makes our business unique is our focus on ethically-made, eco-friendly and organic products. It is about safeguarding the future of our children as consumers and that has really appealed to customers.We wanted to open a proper shop because there are so many products that look lovely in the flesh that I don't think people can appreciate in a picture online- there is still a touch and feel aspect to shopping that I think we were missing out on."Also try to stock ethically made and eco friendly products whereever possible, including the Our Generation toys"One of our bestsellers is the Our Generation Dolls. A portion of every sale goes towards Free the Children's Power of a Girl Initiative- an amazing charity that helps provide education to girls in developing countries"Store opens at 10.30amwww.babyandplay.co.uk