BRIC OTC Market Research Reports

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "BRIC OTC Market".

The Brazil, Russia, India and China Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals Market to 2025. The report draws on knowledge of experts in the field, in depth company research and up to date tracking of trends in the OTC sector. By exploring and comparing these key 4 markets aim to give the reader the best indication of how these markets will progress to 2025; which OTC areas will offer the most growth and what location specific issues any entrant to the respective OTC markets can face. The report provides clear detailed insight into the BRIC OTC. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
• Growing awareness of OTC products amongst consumers
• Increasing purchasing power parity of the consumers
• Increasing NCD population will drive OTC demand in BRIC nations
• Stringent regulations
• Infrastructural Challenges – distribution networks
The income disparity in emerging BRIC countries is comparatively high when compared to developed nations. This is the fundamental challenge faced by multinationals operating in these markets. Whereas growing populations and increasing consumer awareness for self-medication are important factors driving the demand.
The Brazil, Russia, India and China Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals Market to 2025 also benefits from 3 exclusive interviews with representatives from;
• Novartis
• Ranbaxy
• Sanofi
These leading, in the field, experts offer exclusive insight into the BRIC OTC sector; how they see the market currently, which geographical areas will witness growth and which sub sectors / OTC drugs face perhaps face an uncertain growth trajectory.
With the growing economies of the BRIC countries, the purchasing power of the general population is increasing, which in turn increases the market size for OTC products.