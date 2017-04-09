Nanoemulsion Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Nanoemulsion Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Nanoemulsion is the process of suspension of minimicrons of globules of one liquid to other liquids that are immiscible to each other. Nanoemulsions are oil-in-water emulsions with mean size ranging from 50 to 1000 nm. Average size of a droplet is between 100 and 500 nm. Nanoemulsions are made from surfactants approved for human consumption and food substances that are recognized as safe by the U.S. FDA. Nanoemulsion can be prepared using several techniques such as micro fluidization, high pressure homogenization and sonication. Nanoemulsion is also called miniemulsion, ultrafine emulsion, and submicron emulsion. Nanoemulsions can dissolve large quantities of hydrophobics, this along with its high compatibility and ability to protect drugs from hydrolysis and enzymatic degradation make them ideal vehicles for transport. There are several advantages of nanoemulsion over conventional emulsion. One such advantage is the extreme micro-droplet size of nanoemulsion with high surface area, which makes them highly effective as a transportation system. Nanoparticles do not cause any problem such as coalescence, flocculation or inherent creaming, which are generally faced by microemulsions. This makes it suitable for any form such as creams, sprays, and foams. These factors are collectively leading to its wide adoption across the pharmaceutical industry.Global Nanoemulsion Market TaxonomyThe global nanoemulsion market is classified on the basis of following segment.Preparation Technique:· High energy Emulsification methodo Rotor/stator Deviceo Ultrasound Generatorso High pressure homogenizers· Low energy Emulsification methodo Spontaneous Emulsificationo Phase inversion Temperature· OthersApplication:· Cosmetics· Antimicrobial Nanoemulsion· Mucosal Vaccines· Non-Toxic Disinfectants Cleaner· Cell Culture Technology· Cancer Therapy· Target Drug Delivery· OthersEnd Users:· Hospital· Research Organizations· Biotechnology Companies· Pharmaceutical Companies· OthersPrevalent Scenarios in Nanoemulsion MarketSmall size and high advantages of nanoemulsion allow for multiple applications in pharmaceuticals, creating significant growth opportunity for pharma companies. Nanoemulsions allow for small and slow administration of oral drugs and assure the complete absorption of drugs and reduce dose related toxicity. Various studies have been carried out to explore other avenues of drug delivery using nanoemulsion. In 2009, a study conducted in National Research Center, Dokki, Cairo, Egypt concluded potent use of nanoemulsion as potential ophthalmic drug delivery system for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride. Increasing awareness is creating opportunity for use of nanoemulsion in translational research for targeted cancer therapy. The increase in the potential of nanoemulsion and its various application in the pharmaceutical industry is the primary reason for the growing demand of nanoemulsion.FDA considers nanoemulsion products under its regulation for nanomaterial products. Apart from drug delivery nanoemulsion are also used in cosmetics and are used in baby care wipes and makeup removal products. As they are highly non-toxic and non-irritant, nanoemulsions are widely used in cosmetic products creating opportunity for many cosmetic companies. The high cost associated with the preparation of nanoemulsion can act as the restrain to the global nanoemulsion market. Market players are focusing on integrating advanced technologies for production of nanoemulsion, with is further expected to act as a value-driver for the global market.Developed countries account for the major share of the global nanoemulsion industry due to the availability of advanced technology and high disposable income. North America and Europe are the major consumers of nanoemulsion. Due to increasing advancements and high growth in pharmaceutical sector in emerging economies such as India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major nanoemulsion market in the near future.The global nanoemulsion market is highly fragmented owing to the participation of many players into the research and development of nanoemulsion products. Major players involved in the nanoemulsion market are Covaris, Inc, LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Allergan, and Abbott.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.