Nanoemulsion Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Nanoemulsion Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Nanoemulsion Market Taxonomy
The global nanoemulsion market is classified on the basis of following segment.
Preparation Technique:
· High energy Emulsification method
o Rotor/stator Device
o Ultrasound Generators
o High pressure homogenizers
· Low energy Emulsification method
o Spontaneous Emulsification
o Phase inversion Temperature
· Others
Application:
· Cosmetics
· Antimicrobial Nanoemulsion
· Mucosal Vaccines
· Non-Toxic Disinfectants Cleaner
· Cell Culture Technology
· Cancer Therapy
· Target Drug Delivery
· Others
End Users:
· Hospital
· Research Organizations
· Biotechnology Companies
· Pharmaceutical Companies
· Others
Prevalent Scenarios in Nanoemulsion Market
Small size and high advantages of nanoemulsion allow for multiple applications in pharmaceuticals, creating significant growth opportunity for pharma companies. Nanoemulsions allow for small and slow administration of oral drugs and assure the complete absorption of drugs and reduce dose related toxicity. Various studies have been carried out to explore other avenues of drug delivery using nanoemulsion. In 2009, a study conducted in National Research Center, Dokki, Cairo, Egypt concluded potent use of nanoemulsion as potential ophthalmic drug delivery system for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride. Increasing awareness is creating opportunity for use of nanoemulsion in translational research for targeted cancer therapy. The increase in the potential of nanoemulsion and its various application in the pharmaceutical industry is the primary reason for the growing demand of nanoemulsion.
FDA considers nanoemulsion products under its regulation for nanomaterial products. Apart from drug delivery nanoemulsion are also used in cosmetics and are used in baby care wipes and makeup removal products. As they are highly non-toxic and non-irritant, nanoemulsions are widely used in cosmetic products creating opportunity for many cosmetic companies. The high cost associated with the preparation of nanoemulsion can act as the restrain to the global nanoemulsion market. Market players are focusing on integrating advanced technologies for production of nanoemulsion, with is further expected to act as a value-driver for the global market.
Developed countries account for the major share of the global nanoemulsion industry due to the availability of advanced technology and high disposable income. North America and Europe are the major consumers of nanoemulsion. Due to increasing advancements and high growth in pharmaceutical sector in emerging economies such as India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major nanoemulsion market in the near future.
Fragmented Market
The global nanoemulsion market is highly fragmented owing to the participation of many players into the research and development of nanoemulsion products. Major players involved in the nanoemulsion market are Covaris, Inc, LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Allergan, and Abbott.
