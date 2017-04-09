 
Beville Gardens Unveils New Goatskin Gardening Glove

Beville Gardens is a specialty gardening company that features unique and practical gardening products. Their latest product is a Women's Goatskin Gardening Glove, now available on Amazon.
 
 
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The explosion of urban gardens has helped the resurgence of this important part of American culture: gardening. More and more people are returning their focus to gardening of all types, from organic vegetables to flowers and ornamentals. Companies like Beville Gardens are popular with the home grower because they provide the types of gardening tools that take the pain out of the pursuit. Their new Goatskin Gardening Glove was designed to protect hands while offering maximum flexibility and strength.

They are versatile women's garden gloves that were made to provide the best and most comfortable fit. With an extra wide elastic wrist cuff and velcro tab, the gloves are easy to slip on and off while preventing debris from working its way inside the gloves. The flexible yet tightly-sealing materials are also meant to protect the sensitive wrist area. Made from goatskin leather and spandex, the protective gloves are not only supple, but they also look good, too. The gloves come in two colors: Alaskan blue and white, as well as black and tan.

"We wanted to provide a working glove that was attractive, functional, and comfortable, which is hard to find on today's market. We are gardeners ourselves so all of our products are made to be easy to use, reduce chaffing, and go beyond what is already out there—or else why bother?"

The early reviews of the gloves have been positive:

These gloves are just the best! Fits great and protect my hands without feeling bulky.

I love these gloves! They feel so soft on my hands, but are still strong enough to keep all the prickles away. I love that I can put them on and then forget about them as I get about my pruning and planting!

The gloves are sized for women, and designed for garden projects such as pruning, weeding, and planting, but reports coming in have shown they are also being used for horseback riding, hiking, and driving. For more information about the product, visit: https://www.amazon.com/All-Season-Gardening-Projects-Dext... or visit the company's website at www.bevillegardens.com

