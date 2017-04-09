News By Tag
Beville Gardens Unveils New Goatskin Gardening Glove
Beville Gardens is a specialty gardening company that features unique and practical gardening products. Their latest product is a Women's Goatskin Gardening Glove, now available on Amazon.
They are versatile women's garden gloves that were made to provide the best and most comfortable fit. With an extra wide elastic wrist cuff and velcro tab, the gloves are easy to slip on and off while preventing debris from working its way inside the gloves. The flexible yet tightly-sealing materials are also meant to protect the sensitive wrist area. Made from goatskin leather and spandex, the protective gloves are not only supple, but they also look good, too. The gloves come in two colors: Alaskan blue and white, as well as black and tan.
"We wanted to provide a working glove that was attractive, functional, and comfortable, which is hard to find on today's market. We are gardeners ourselves so all of our products are made to be easy to use, reduce chaffing, and go beyond what is already out there—or else why bother?"
The early reviews of the gloves have been positive:
These gloves are just the best! Fits great and protect my hands without feeling bulky.
I love these gloves! They feel so soft on my hands, but are still strong enough to keep all the prickles away. I love that I can put them on and then forget about them as I get about my pruning and planting!
The gloves are sized for women, and designed for garden projects such as pruning, weeding, and planting, but reports coming in have shown they are also being used for horseback riding, hiking, and driving. For more information about the product, visit: https://www.amazon.com/
