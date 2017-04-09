News By Tag
Chicago's Largest Multimedia Art Installation
Riverside Investment and Development Unveils 150 Media Stream
"150 Media Stream represents an interesting convergence of art, architecture, and technology, and we believe it celebrates the transformational experience of media art," said Yuge Zhou, Creative Director at Riverside Investment & Development, the building's developer, which commissioned 150 Media Stream. Working closely with Riverside was the architectural firm Goettsch Partners, who were responsible for the building and lobby design.
The installation, divided into 89 LED blades, staggered in height and width, that are 150 feet long and 22 feet high, showcases commissioned works from distinguished artists and from students whose collaborative projects were done in classes sponsored by Riverside. Partnering cultural and educational institutions also provided creative material.
"Fundamentally, our role as developers is to create dynamic and interesting spaces with a strong sense of place for our tenants, enhancing their ability to recruit and retain talent and operate their businesses more effectively,"
The first of many prominent artists to be featured on 150 Media Stream will be Chicago-based new media artist Jason Salavon, whose artwork has been included in major public and private collections.
Salavon said that he had never created such a large-scale work before, with this degree of site specificity, unique configuration of its display system and audience constituency. "The opportunity to explore these aspects of this project was intriguing. There is no other video wall in the world that looks like this one," he said.
The 150 Media Stream's display concept and physical structure were designed and constructed by McCann Systems, in cooperation with the media firm Digital Kitchen. McCann Systems is renowned for bringing outside-of-the-
Zhou, who curated the project, said that "by commissioning a variety of changing projects for a uniquely configured permanent display, 150 Media Stream sets a fresh direction for public art. It's an interesting canvas for media artists, but also for such cultural practitioners as designers, filmmakers and others. It is a site where all kinds of media practice can share a stage and coexist."
To schedule interviews or for more information, contact Yuge Zhou at 312-788-1817 or info@150mediastream.com.
Click link below for 150 Media Stream Media Kit and images: https://www.dropbox.com/
