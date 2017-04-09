News By Tag
JMA Pilani Bags First Prize in NIRMANN Chapter BKBIET Pilani BASANT 2017 Inter School Science Fair
Oasis in Thar Desert, Pilani hometown to Birlas has many educational institutions which include decade old Basant Kumar Birla Institute of Engineering & Technology BKBIET which is one among top ranking colleges under Rajasthan Technical University.
Nirmann BKBIET chapter started in September 2013 with the Joy of Giving Week organized for the kids of the working labors of the college. It started working as an expansion team under the BITS chapter with the 7-8 volunteers involved then. But gradually it dwelled as an individual chapter of NIRMAAN. Presently there are 30 dedicated volunteers working on the three undergoing projects namely UDAY - The teaching project, POSHAN -The nourishment project , AMBEDKAR BASTI - The community project.
BKBIET BASANT considered as Rituraj among college fests in Rajasthan is a true triveni sangam of dance drama music conducted every year during Mar – Apr. This year the 108 hours action oriented Basant was scheduled during 8 – 12 Apr 2017. With the aim of inculcating scientific temper in school students of India today, the Nirmann chapter of BKBIET organized a science fair in which all top ranking schools of Pilani were invited to participate.
Mentored by Ms Priyanka Sharma science teacher, Team JMA Pilani comprising of Zunaid Hritik and Aditya from Class 9 and Uday Nilesh Ankit from Class 8 displayed two models developed by them, one of a helicopter and other of a hydraulic system based JCB machine. The visitors to the Science Fair were asked to vote for the best school team project and JMA Pilani came right on top bagging the first prize of Rs 5100/- . In a colourful function organized on 12 Apr 2017 final day of Basant at BKBIET Pilani, beaming with pride JMA Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan with a thundering of applause received the prize money and certificates for the participating students.
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
