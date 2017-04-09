Success Expert Linda Zander Just Signed a Production Deal With Emmy Award Winning Producer Greg Rollett and Ambitious.com Media Company

 

Linda Zander, CEO SuperSizedSuccess.com
MALIBU, Calif. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Best-S​elling author, Forbes Coaches Council Member​and Success ​expert Linda Zander, CEO of Super Sized Success, is set to produce a flagship training course for people to learn how to achieve Maximum Riches in Minimum Time. The production, set to take place in Orlando, FL this spring will teach people the 21st Century new world reality definition of success necessary to achieve success amid today's global challenges.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of the Ambitious.com family!" Zander ​commented. "My goal as the course creator is to inform our next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs of the new era definition of success and how to use the Maximum Riches Formula™ to transform all aspects of their lives for the achievement of wealth and well-being both for themselves and for the sustainability of all humanity." she further stated.

Linda Zander is a serial entrepreneur, Self-made Millionaire, Forbes Contributor, Certified Science of Success expert and instructor, and pioneer of the Maximum Riches Formula™. Linda is a natural visionary who has modernized the definition of success and delivers a next generation holistic model of success imperative for attaining success amid today's global challenges.

Learn more about Linda Zander and The Maximum Riches Formula™ at www.supersizedsuccess.com.

Greg Rollett is an Emmy Award Winning Producer, Best-Selling author and founder of Ambitious.com, one of the world's leading educational platforms for entrepreneurs. Greg ​has helped to produce courses for experts around the world including Brian Tracy, ​Michael Gerber, Tom Hopkins and Dan Kennedy.

