April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

New website offering cheap flight alerts subscription service, travel planning,& points & miles tips

 
April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- New travel website helping fellow passionate travelers find cheap flight deals, and providing points & miles tips. We also help people plan their next trip with our affordable travel planning service.

Founder David is a passionate traveler who realized how its possible to travel the world for a lot less then people assume. Therefore our goal is to help others realize the same!

People who love traveling can subscribe to our mailing list and receive daily cheap flight alerts to destinations all over the world. The deals we send out will save you hundreds of dollars. Whenever an airline has a great sale or mistake fare we will be on it and let you know about it!

Our premium subscribers have some additional benefits such as: more deals, getting deals sooner, points & miles consultation, and more...

Once you have booked a deal we have sent out you can also take advantage of our affordable travel planning service. We help you find the best hotels, restaurants, activities, method of transportation that fit your budget.

check us out at:  https://www.cheaptravelbug.com
Source:
Email:***@cheaptravelbug.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel Tourism
Industry:Tourism
Location:United States
Subject:Companies
