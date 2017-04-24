News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virginia Business Advisors Group Announces Patrick McFadden as Panel Guest for Event
Patrick McFadden on How to Use Fractional CMO & Marketing Services ... What Does a Fractional CMO Actually Do?
Central Virginia Business Advisors group has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest panelist for their April educational event of 2017.
WHEN:
April 24, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
WHERE:
Thunderbolt Karting
1365 Carmia Way
Richmond, VA 23236
WHO:
President and Fractional Marketing Officer, Patrick McFadden is the definition of an small business marketing officer. He thinks about things like ideal customer profiles, value propositions, marketing processes, reputation, authority and education. Patrick has built a following for his knowledge of small business marketing, sales, growth processes, and strategy-first approach. He is also writing new articles monthly about all of the above topics and more! Patrick has been featured in media outlets and publications like American Express OPEN, INC., (SBDC) Small Business Development Center, Group Association magazines, Yahoo Small Business, and Business2 Community for his success in marketing as well as Indispensable Marketing, his strategic marketing firm.
PRICE:
See https://www.eventbrite.com/
MORE INFORMATION
Central Virginia Business Advisors group has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest panelist for their April business education event of 2017 to bring a more accurate approach to hiring fractional CMOs. He will be speaking on the first step in hiring a marketing officer is to know why you're hiring a marketing officer. And that a good marketing officer will develop or build on your holistic integrated marketing approach, not just parts and pieces.
About
The Central Virginia Business Advisors are collaborative resources for your business success. Each of our members has decades of real world business experience in his or her respective discipline. We bring practical solutions to help business owners grow their businesses, manage risk and improve profits.
We host workshops that bring to business owners actionable business information with immediate application. Most of our programs have limited seating. Our intention is to create a more intimate setting where our guests can meet each other, make new connections, and find new opportunities for collaboration with fellow business owners.
Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@indispensablemarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse