SMARTFormulator Debuts Innovations: Launches Nutritional Management and MultiFactor Authentication

Another round of innovation and features promoting greater market alignment for the cosmetics/personal care industry at the NYSCC Show

Rachel Schneider, Marketing/Business Development

SMARTFormulator, LLC

Rachel Schneider, Marketing/Business Development
SMARTFormulator, LLC

-- SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMART Formulator R&D management software and SMARTMRP production management software, will formally unveil the software's latest enhancements, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Javitz Center in NYC May 2nd and 3rd. The SMARTFormulator suite offers an intuitive, fully integrated, standardized, centralized 21 CFR compliant platform enabling end-to-end information management for R&D, regulatory, quality control/testing, purchasing, and production/manufacturing. The software creates efficiencies, speeds time to market, and offers securitized role-based user access for formulation laboratories, contract manufacturers, packaging, and finished goods companies. The company will present mini demos both days in Booth 834.Launched in 2009, the SMART Formulator suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small to midsize companies. Offered as both hosted and enterprise installed, the latest major enhancements include:SMARTFormulator:• Nutritional/Vitamin and Supplemental Formulations Management including regulatory check.• Dashboard enhancements:Communication Bulletin Board and Project/Formulation Status List• Box.com integration for document managementSMART MRP:• Visual Order Status enhancements• Upfront "Stock Check" when customer orders are entered.• Basic warehouse management functionality• Aggregated Stock Shortage screen• Batch adjustment support• Purchasing operations streamlining• Estimated vs. Actual Cost support• Complete tracking from dock to quarantine to productionSMARTFormulator Suite:• Innovative MultiFactor Authentication for the Hosted Solution - enter the web based software with password/id and use your cellphone to secondarily authenticate for access.• Enhanced ERP/PLM integration with SMARTFormulator• Comprehensive video tutorials to guide on-going user training needsRachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: " The SMARTFormulator and SMARTMRP offer the only fully integrated formulations-to-production management platform with installed or cloud version. Larger labs and contract manufacturers love the hosted solution and are opening it to external parties. The multifactor authentication is a true innovation and enables super secure access from anywhere in the world. The SMARTMRP was likened to major Production ERP systems without the big ticket pricetag. A client even reported 99% component and raw material accuracy using the system! Every year we unveil the major enhancements at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists because this is a group fully appreciating the value brought to their entire operation."The SMARTFormulator team will present demos at the show as well as demonstrate all the new functions and more. Visit us at Booth 834.