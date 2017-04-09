News By Tag
SMARTFormulator Debuts Innovations: Launches Nutritional Management and MultiFactor Authentication
Another round of innovation and features promoting greater market alignment for the cosmetics/personal care industry at the NYSCC Show
Launched in 2009, the SMART Formulator suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/
SMARTFormulator:
• Nutritional/
• Dashboard enhancements:
• Box.com integration for document management
SMART MRP:
• Visual Order Status enhancements
• Upfront "Stock Check" when customer orders are entered.
• Basic warehouse management functionality
• Aggregated Stock Shortage screen
• Batch adjustment support
• Purchasing operations streamlining
• Estimated vs. Actual Cost support
• Complete tracking from dock to quarantine to production
SMARTFormulator Suite:
• Innovative MultiFactor Authentication for the Hosted Solution - enter the web based software with password/id and use your cellphone to secondarily authenticate for access.
• Enhanced ERP/PLM integration with SMARTFormulator
• Comprehensive video tutorials to guide on-going user training needs
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: " The SMARTFormulator and SMARTMRP offer the only fully integrated formulations-
The SMARTFormulator team will present demos at the show as well as demonstrate all the new functions and more. Visit us at Booth 834.
Rachel Schneider, Marketing/Business Development
SMARTFormulator, LLC
***@smartformulator.com
