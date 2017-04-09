News By Tag
North Fremont Business District of Monterey to hold "2nd Annual Earth Day Clean Up"
Volunteer participants should meet at Monterey Lanes located at 2161 North Fremont Street in Monterey at 8:30 a.m. Complimentary coffee and Monterey Donuts will be served prior to walking the North Fremont District of Monterey to pick up litter to help beautify the area.
RSVP's are appreciated to volunteer and participate in the Earth Day Clean Up on North Fremont Street by calling (831) 594-1500 (tel:%28831%
Thank You to the City of Monterey, Monterey County Health Department, 2nd Chance Thrift Store, 2nd Chance Ministry, Monterey Lanes & the North Fremont Business District Board of Directors.
Although there will not be an e-Waste drop off at the event this year, the community is urged to bring their e-waste to the Monterey Peninsula Regional Waste Management District in Marina (http://www.mrwmd.org/
About the North Fremont Business District of Monterey
The North Fremont Business District of Monterey is conveniently located along North Fremont Street in the "sun belt" area of the City of Monterey. The district is a mile-long corridor just off Highway 1 along Fremont Street to Canyon Del Rey, close to the Monterey Regional Airport and Highway 68. With over 85 great stores,
restaurants, hotels/motels, businesses and ample parking, North Fremont has long been a popular place to "Dine, Shop, Play, Stay and Do Business", located just a block from the world renowned Monterey County Fair & Event Center. It is surrounded by several residential areas including the Casanova/Oak Knoll Neighborhood and Del Monte Grove/Laguna Grande Neighborhood.
The District's "Backstage Pass" program features many special offers from merchants along and near North Fremont in Monterey. The "Backstage Pass" is downloadable from the website, www.northfremontmonterey.org, as well as four pages of printable coupons that encompass 28 special offers from many of the area's hotels, restaurants, retail stores and business services. The coupons and "Backstage Pass" card can be printed out or shown on a mobile device to the staff at the participating North Fremont Business District locations. The name, "Backstage Pass", pays homage to the coveted "back stage" experiences enjoyed at concerts at the nearby Monterey Fair & Event Center and other venues. Sign up on the website at www.northfremontmonterey.org.
