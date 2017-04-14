MyHighSchoolInternship makes history by democratizing skill based high school internships

MYHIGHSCHOOLINTERNSHIP.ORG
NEWARK, Calif.
- April 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- MyHighSchoolInternship.Org wrote history when it was officially launched by a high school student from California on his fifteenth birthday after a 4 month development, test and beta run at 12:00 AM on January 1, 2017 as the world's first massive open online internships academy with a mission of democratizing the internship experience for high school students worldwide. Ayush Jain, founder of MyHighSchoolInternship.Org entered Newark Memorial High School as a 12 year old freshman in 2014 and soon he discovered that he would remain ineligible to even apply for US based high school internships from NASA OSSI, Sandia National Laboratories, Bank of America, Hewlett Packard, RISE @ Stanford University, etc. almost all his high school life because he will only attain the minimum required age of 16 when he will be entering the final semester of twelfth grade though so far he had more than a perfect journey as a student & was always given priority for opportunities to match his gifted talent & was appreciated by all for his achievements until he entered high school after skipping two grades in elementary schools. He opened these closed internship doors in his own style by working as a freelance web developer for local small businesses in the area, volunteering as a community outreach advocate & webmaster for an election campaign of a US congressional candidate & then working remotely online as a Software Quality Assurance Tester for a company based outside of United States. Ayush wanted to make a change now for all as he saw that his schoolmates, who were already 16 and above, have been denied admission into internship and other summer programs as they didn't have the desired academic GPA even though these internship programs and camps taught skills and knowledge that were more important than solely academic education. Ayush strongly believe that age, social status, academic scores, and bank balance should not deprive anyone from the opportunity to acquire technical skills, non-technical skills, soft skills or hard skills, needed for specific career pathways or work settings and he saw no better time to help a cause of democratizing skill based internship experience for all high school students of this world. He then decided to open internship doors for all high school students worldwide & came up with MOOI (Massive Open Online Internships (http://myhighschoolinternship.org/aboutus.php
)) model, which is similar to the MOOC model but yet the first of its kind to provide a platform that can have incredibly large number of students and where low-income students and all other disadvantaged learners are equal beneficiaries and founded MyHighSchoolInternship as a 14 year old incoming eleventh grade student in August 2016.
"MyHighSchoolInternship has already completed very successful three months after its official midnight launch on January 1, 2017 and it is well on its mission of democratizing skill based internship experience for high school students worldwide," said Ayush Jain, an eleventh grade high school student who is also a MIT Launch X program graduate and completed specialized entrepreneurship courses titled "Entrepreneurship 101: Who is your customer?," "Entrepreneurship 102: What can you do for your customer?" and "USER INNOVATION: A Path To Entrepreneurship"
as well as possess a "Diploma in Human Resource" at this young age. "MyHighSchoolInternship continues to write history every month with an impressive pool of diverse internship enrollees from around the world. This very successful MOOI already has internship enrollees from United States, India, Cyprus, Germany, China, Turkey, Hungary, France, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Romania, Ireland, Egypt, El Salvador, Philippines, Jordan & Poland," he further added.
MyHighSchoolInternship.Org keeps its doors open 24/7 & 365 days a year for all high school students around the world & invite them to enroll in a truly inclusive massive open online internship program for a guaranteed skill-based career-building internship experience.