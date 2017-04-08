 
News By Tag
* House removalists Melbourne
* Budget removalists Melbourne
* Furniture Removalists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Mister Mover Become a Best Budget Removalists in Melbourne

 
 
mister-mover-logo
mister-mover-logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
House removalists Melbourne
Budget removalists Melbourne
Furniture Removalists

Industry:
Home

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mister Mover is a budget removalist company based in the western suburb of Truganina, Melbourne. Having been in the business for the past 7 years means this is a company that understands what the customers want and delivers it precisely.

Mister Mover provides a wide range of high-quality removalist's services at an affordable price so customers can enjoy their big move without any stress or worry. Whether you are moving to a new place in the same neighbourhood or moving interstate to start a new life, Mister Movers will gladly handle your packing and move needs.

Whilst they are predominantly based in Melbourne, they offer best moving services all across the country. Customer service is their topmost priority and they take extreme pride in being known as one of Melbourne's cheapest removalists without the compromise on the quality of services being offered.

Over their time in the industry, they have gained a lot of trust and respect for their honest services. The company offers a variety of services ranging from packing all your valuables and antiques to things like office removals, House moving, furniture removal, residential property removals, Packing services, Antique removals, hard waste collection and even help with interstate moving.

If you are after budget Removalists in Melbourne, Australia, your search ends with Mister Mover as they have ample experience in this field and have their finger on the pulse.

Get in touch

If you would like more information about their services or would like to chat to one of their friendly representatives about a specific service in further detail, you could contact them by filling out the online form available on their website http://mistermover.com.au/ or via email info@mistermover.com.au. Alternately you could call them on 1300 559 171.

Media Contact
Mister Mover
0430171304
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share