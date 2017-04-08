News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Former Transportation Executive, Nonprofit CEO, Kirt Barden Releases First Book
Kirt Barden's decision to "ride out Hurricane Katrina" would come as no surprise to those who knew him. From childhood, Barden faced one maelstrom after another, so he didn't give it a second thought to add another hurricane to his resume of personal storms.
"Hurricane Katrina knocked me off my self- righteous, ego-infected, idol worshipping, executive hill that hid all of my past! My life had always been about competition, winning, and impressing others. I reached a point in my journey—finally—
Ten years in the making, Barden takes readers on his very personal journey through a past he'd never confronted before, and a powerful unveiling of just how close God really was every step of the way.
Barden says, "It is my prayer that my journey will give you hope and courage to discover a deeper relationship with God and pursue the dreams He's give you."
Hurricane Katrina—Waking Up to God's Significance available now at Amazon.com in paperback, and the Kindle.
Barden is a mission driven, passionate speaker and motivator, and strategic planner. He currently serves as CEO of a nonprofit, Lighthouse Vocational Services. He has held senior level management positions for Ruan and Rollins, two of the largest national companies in the leasing industry. He has additionally owned and grown three successful businesses.
Kirt ignites sales performance, mentors emerging leaders throughout organizations and individual businesses resulting in exceptional new levels of performance. As the economy went into free-fall, Barden raised over $2.5M for a regional office of the largest non-profit organizations in America.
learn more at:https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Kirt Barden
484-888-6998
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse