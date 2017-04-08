752 acres of agriculture and open space to be acquired by the Rancho Ventura Conservation Trust

Spread the Word

-- The Rancho Ventura Conservation Trust ("RVCT") has executed a letter of intent with Lloyd Properties for the potential purchase of two land parcels totaling 752 acres located above the city of Ventura in unincorporated Ventura County, California. Established in 2014, RVCT is the largest agricultural and open space conservation trust in Ventura County. In September of 2016, RVCT accepted Lloyd Properties' donation of an 860 acre land parcel. At the completion of this purchase, the Trust's preserved land will grow to 1612 acres in total.At various times in the past, all 1612 acres had previously been considered for sale and development. Through the efforts of Founder Richard Atmore and the Trustees of RVCT, the 752 acres to be purchased and the previously donated 860 acre parcel will be conserved as one contiguous space. The land acquisition will prohibit development and ensure it remains as agricultural and open space use in perpetuity.The land will also become a public resource. There are plans in the works to develop an internal trail network on the property to facilitate opportunities for hiking and other passive recreational uses. According to Atmore: "The benefits of this conserved land are numerous. It will increase public recreational access, provide outdoor learning experiences for children and adults, and inspire visitors to appreciate and support agriculture and open space. The continued holistic land management will help protect the community from the threat of wildfires, improve native plant diversity and wildlife carrying capacity."The protection and connection of diverse, natural lands has become critically important in this era of climate change. Wildlife habitat has been negatively impacted by abnormal temperature fluctuations, drought, and man-made pressures. The preservation of the land will ensure that the habitat enjoyed by wildlife will be maintained as an important diverse and un-fragmented ecosystem. Species under pressure will retain an important refuge as they seek to adjust to climate related changes.Additional goals that will be achieved through the 752 acre purchase are the preservation of a large part of the Lloyd Ranch's historical boundaries, maintenance of an aesthetically pleasing urban-rural interface and preservation of ninety acres of avocado groves and 1522 acres of grazing pasture. This land has been a working ranch for the last 220 years and has provided some of the most beautiful views in Ventura County that we all love and admire. Richard Atmore has provided sound stewardship for the land above Ventura since 1979 and has received several environmental stewardship awards throughout the years.Three years ago, RVCT began to work on a plan to protect the Ventura hillsides from development. "Lloyd Properties has worked closely with Richard and Bonnie Atmore to consider what would be mutually beneficial to the environment, wildlife and the ranch's urban neighbors." said Gary Brummett, President of Lloyd Properties. "The RVCT's plan will provide important links for recreation and preserve scenic working landscapes for present and future generations to enjoy.""The acquisition of the 752 acre Lloyd ranch property will be a great boost for the environment and the community. Situated in the heart of the Ventura hillsides, the working landscapes and open space will provide a benefit to the community they have long hoped for," said Mike Tracy, Ventura City Councilmember. RVCT further benefits the public through continued, unbroken scenic working landscapes, future recreational opportunities and enhancing the environment through longterm protection of plant and wildlife species."We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to work with the landowners. We are counting on the support of everyone to help raise the dollars necessary so that the RVCT can purchase the parcels and protect the wildlife and land," said RVCT Trustee and Ventura resident Mark Hartley."The Lloyd Ranch property has high ecological value because of its large size, varied topography, and rich wildlife habitat. The RVCT Trustees have a great vision and are committed to stewarding the land using best practices and innovative approaches that include holistic land 4 management, invasive weed control, habitat improvement and carbon farming. Everyone wants to be part of good people doing good things. It's exciting and encouraging to see this wonderful land preserved in perpetuity for the benefit of all," said Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin. "It will take a large effort from the broader community to make this goal a reality. However, considering the tremendous benefit to all constituencies of preserving this land, I'm highly confident we can make this happen," said RVCT Founder Richard Atmore.