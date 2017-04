Mountain West Financial Continues to Successfully Grow with 1 New Retail Location and 1 New State

A Western United States Family Owned Mortgage Lender Since 1990

-- Mountain West Financial announced today that they are continuing to expand throughout the Western United States with the addition of one new branch location and one new licensed state (New Mexico) during the 1quarter of 2017. The company's headquarters are located in Redlands, CA with four Regional Operations Centers throughout California. "The biggest difference we noticed immediately with Mountain West is that we didn't just join another company. We became part of a family. People stay here. We like that. The attitude is different here. Everyone takes personal responsibility for the welfare of the company. Nobody passes the buck"said Steve Vallie, Branch Manager of Mountain West Financial, Peoria.New Retail Location of Mountain West Financial, Inc.:• MWF Peoria – Scottsdale, AZNew hires at Mountain West Financial, Inc. include:• Steve Vallie, Branch Manager – MWF Peoria• Dan Morse, Area Production Manager – MWF Peoria• James Butschek – Regional VP of ProductionMountain West Financial, Inc. has recently received several awards including: '50 Best Companies to Work For' and 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies' by, 'Top Mortgage Lender' by, 'Top Workplace - #1 Midsize Company' byand several individual awards for our Management Team, among others.Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with nearly 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com , or visit www.mwfinc.com . Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/