Georgia Realtor Dan Easton Attends United Nations Luncheon and International Symposium

Dan Easton, owner of Three Springs Realty, in Blairsville, Ga./North Georgia Mountains, was one of 75 worldwide professionals chosen by FIABCI (International Real Estate Federation) to attend the United Nations Luncheon and International Symposium.
 
 
Dan Easton regularly handles international real estate clients.
Dan Easton regularly handles international real estate clients.
 
METRO ATLANTA/NORTH GEORGIA, Ga. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The invitation-only event was held in New York City from April 3-5, 2017.Dan Easton, the only member to represent Georgia and one of just a few from the entire Southeast region who, alongside attendees from 60 countries, was there based on his international and domestic knowledge of the real estate industry. The keynote address was held in the UN Private Delegates Dining Room and the main theme was "Navigating the Winds of Change." Other topics and breakout discussion sessions selected by FIABCI included foreign buyers; women's challenges of becoming property owners in some regions of the world; healthy homes; smart homes; and a spotlight on global/local architecture and design trends.

"It was an incredible amount of information to absorb in just a few days," recalls Broker/Realtor Dan Easton. "With the latest about what's happening in finance, architecture, building trends, smart homes and programming, as well as a presentation from the number one interior designer in Manhattan."

He also explained some of things they are discovering about healthy homes. "They were building them almost too tight because everyone inside was just breathing recycled air from the other people, which becomes increasingly unhealthy with rising CO2 levels. Now, healthy homes are being built with more systems that bring in fresh air because this allows in more oxygen."

FIABCI is a worldwide business network of real estate professionals involved in the property industry in some capacity. This enables its members to maximize business opportunities by networking and sharing information and contacts on local, national and international levels.

The three-day International Symposium event was held at the UN and the 150-year-old, University Club, an exclusive social club housed in an a building known for its architectural features, renowned art collection and extensive private library.

This is not the first worldwide FIABCI meeting he has attended. Last May, Easton flew to Panama City Panama, along with nearly 300 real estate industry leaders from 65 countries to attend its 67th World Real Estate Congress. In 2015, Easton continued to do his part for world relations and commerce when he traveled to Havana, Cuba, with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and a delegation of other Atlanta politicians and business representatives to explore future business and market options with the country. The trade and travel embargo of some 50 years was about to be lessened by the U.S., so this was a ground-breaking trip at the time.

Easton has long been interested in international real estate and regularly does business with international clients by referral. He is one of only a handful of metro Atlanta agents to belong to the International Real Estate Federation and is one of the first 20 agents in Georgia to hold the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation. It is one of approximately a dozen continuing education, real estate designations Easton has earned to stay current in the changing real estate business. Other designations focus on such areas as resort/second homes, eco-properties, sustainable properties, senior buyers/sellers and international investments. He is licensed in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

For more information about the international real estate process, either inside or outside the United States, call Realtor Dan Easton at 706-835-5149 or visit www.ThreeSpringsRealty.com, which can be read in several languages.

TC McClenning / @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services
404-819-0643
tc@topcatcreative.com
Source:Three Springs Realty
Email:***@topcatcreative.com Email Verified
