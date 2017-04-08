News By Tag
Urgent Health Notice For All Men Worldwide!
The folowing article can not only prolong your life but also save it. Make sure you read this and share it with others.
Yesterday There was an intro to a commercial on the radio that caught my interest and had me listening intently and totally focused. The intro said, "For all of the men out there we will tell you how to make your partner very happy only taking 3 minutes of your time." My first thought was that is 10 times the length of our usual sex so I listened even more focused on every word. Then he started talking and said the secret is simple, get a rectal exam to screen for colon cancer. Well, I was so excited to see that she will continue to be miserable for the next 20 years as she has for the past 20. Rectal exam by choice? That announcer almost tricked me until the loud sound of my asshole slamming shut made me stop listening to the radio. Today I put in a bluetooth stereo to avoid her from hearing this commercial when she is in the car. After all, married guys usually don't worry about health issues as they hope and pray everyday for the nagging to stop. Lmao. It is Prostate and Colon Cancer Awareness and I do seriously encourage all men to have regular check ups. If you avoid them out of fear of discomfort, do you think having a post cancer colostomy bag will be less comfortable because you did not get checked sooner? Don't suffer or die from EM-BARE-ASS-
This has been a public service notice from http://www.reverbnation.com/
