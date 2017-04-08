The Suction Cup Vs The Human Body

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
- April 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- The glass industry isnt for everyone. Majority of glaziers who have been in the industry over a decade have at least one of two things. A scar on their arm, or atleast one bad shoulder. The ones who dont most likely always have their hands in their pockets. Glaziers are usually so focused on completing a job, they tear their bodies up as collateral damage. One of the most common tools a glazier uses is a suction cup. It can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Theres nothing worst than lifting glass with a bad cup on the verge of failing. When it does fail, jump for cover. Everyone seems to forget how hazardous glass really is. Its either a giant knife or a ticking hand grenade depending on what your holding. Another way the suction cup commonly destroys your body, is the added stress to your shoulder and elbow. This is especially true if two guys are carrying a piece of glass and one is a rookie. Rule of thumb: Always lean the glass to the guy backhanding it. Or the leader if you will. The second rule of thumb: always backhand and walk forward. Never walk backwards. It is extremely easy to trip walking backwards. Additionally, jobsites always have difficult terrain and numerous obstacles. Eventually, every glazier will loose the battle against the suction cup. It's almost like a mototrcycle. Their are those who have been down, and those who are going down. So always try to work safe. And learn not to rush. Ross Damon, Damon Glass Company, visit http://www.damonglass.com