News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for the 50th Anniversary of Hoover City
Local author Heather Jones Skaggs will be available to sign copies of local history books
Local author Heather Jones Skaggs will be available to sign copies of local history books
The Hoover Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing on Sunday, April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hoover City. Heather Jones Skaggs will be available to sign copies of Riverchase, Bluff Park, and Hoover. Stop by to get your copies of these local history books signed!
Riverchase
If residents of the original c. 1900s mining town of Acton, Alabama, looked into the future, would they have imagined that the area would develop into the multimillion-
Bluff Park
The community of Bluff Park is home to a variety of residents, ranging from retirees to working families. Historically speaking, Bluff Park was first developed as a mountain resort and summer vacation site. Gardner Cole Hale bought the mountain property in the 1860s and called it Hale Springs. One of the first recorded uses of the name Bluff Park was with the Bluff Park Hotel, built in 1907. After its resort days, the area became more residential. Several of the founding families in Bluff Park settled on the mountain, building homes and farms. One such family, the Hales, ran a lumber mill, a cotton gin, and an icehouse. The Tyler family ran a large dairy farm after they moved to the area around 1888. The community school started around 1899 as a one-room schoolhouse and church, and Bluff Park Elementary is now one of the top elementary schools in the city of Hoover.
Hoover
The community of Hoover began as a seed planted in the young mind of William Henry Hoover Sr. (1890–1979)
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
171 Main St.
Hoover, AL 35244
When: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse