Mother's Day Concert May 14 at Ner Shalom to Benefit J School
British singer-songwriter Zoe Lewis, dubbed "An amazing modern day Noel Coward" (WFTM, Chicago) will perform at a concert at Congregation Ner Shalom May 14 from 4 – 6PM. Ner Shalom, 85 LaPlaza, Cotati.
Lewis' website characterizes her music as "a multitude of instruments, gypsy jazz, swing, world-beat grooves, original tunes, quirky storytelling and a huge sense of humor! "Singout Magazine said about Lewis, "She merges vaudeville with singer-songwriter. If you want entertainment embellished with subtle enlightenment sparklingly delivered, Lewis is tremendous."
ZOË has performed all over the world with an array of incredible musicians and toured with JUDY COLLINS, NANCI GRIFFITH, PAT BENETAR and THE INDIGO GIRLS. She was named 2013 Provincetown Woman of the Year.
Originally from England, she now resides in Provincetown on Cape Cod, MA, where she performs every summer. Her music is upbeat, amusing and perfect for young and old alike. She's traveled around the globe to over 70 countries, picking up world-beat grooves and stories on the way; jumping box cars, riding on freight boats and has even played music with an elephant orchestra in Thailand. "Her fast-paced lyrics poke fun at modern society and praise the rambling delights of childhood, secret worlds, and wandering love". She has performed across the USA, Europe, Australia, Canada and works for OLIVIA cruises.
Tickets include pizza and a soft drink. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Children under 8 aere welcome for free. Tickets are available by calling Ner Shalom at (707) 664-8622 or online at https://shalomevents.ticketleap.com/
Sponsored by J School at B'nai Israel Jewish Center in Petaluma. We offer our children a strong peer group, critical mass in their classes, fun, friendship, Hebrew, history, art, nature and tzedakah. Raising mensches enveloped in Jewish spirituality. Find out more by emailing school@bnaiisrael.net
Contact
Leiah Bowden for Congregation Ner Shalom
***@lightspeak.com
End
