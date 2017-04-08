News By Tag
The Little Lion Celebrates The Opening Of The Museum Of The American Revolution
Enjoy Extended Hours, New Breakfast Service, Free Mini Hoecakes And Discounts To Members in honor of the Museum's opening
"What an exciting time to be in Old City District," said co-owner Chris Younge. "We picked this location because we wanted to be front and center in celebrating our country's past - but also being part of the Historic District's exciting future. The corner of 3rd and Chestnut has gone through a complete transformation and we are thrilled to be part of that transformation. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our new neighbor, the Museum of the American Revolution."
BREAKFAST AND EXTENDED HOURS
As the Museum of the American Revolution prepares to officially open, The Little Lion prepares by extending its daily hours Monday through Sunday.
Starting April 17, 2017, The Little Lion will host weekday breakfast service Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 11:00am, that will include an a la carte menu, express breakfast buffet and a coffee bar menu. On Saturdays and Sundays, The Little Lion will open two hours earlier, at 8:00am going forward, with their weekend brunch and cocktail menu. The express breakfast buffet will be $19 per adult, $10 for children under 12 and free for children under 5 - price includes coffee and fresh squeezed juice.
Buffet items will include classic favorites like scrambled eggs, house-cured bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, a toaster station, fresh fruit, seasoned breakfast potatoes and yogurt with honey. Signature dishes on the breakfast buffet will include Kale Salad, Lion's Salad, mini Hoecakes, house-baked Peanut Butter Granola, plus a special dish of the day (rotating options include Red Velvet Cheesecake French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Buffalo Chicken Gravy and Biscuits, and more). Mini-omelettes will be made to order. For the sweet tooth, look for mini house-made pastries, including espresso creme brûlée, berry bread pudding, cookies and other baked goods.
The Little Lion's new breakfast a la carte menu will include:
• Farmers Omelet - roasted tomatoes, farmers cheese, sautéed kale $10
• Smoked Ham & Cheddar Quiche - pit ham, onion spread, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes $11
• Peanut Butter Granola - honey yogurt, peanut butter sauce, Chantilly cream $8
• Lion's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, choice of meat, toast, potatoes $10
• Smoked Salmon Benny - Two poached eggs, hollandaise, spicy breakfast potatoes $13
• Classic Benny - smoked pit ham, spicy breakfast potatoes, hollandaise, English muffin $11
• Fried Green Tomato Benny - fried green tomato, hollandaise, spicy breakfast potatoes $11
• Lion Salad - peach vinaigrette, carrot, radish, cucumber, heirloom tomato, spring mix $8
• Kale Caesar - baby kale, Caesar, cornbread croutons, grana padana $9
• Cornbread Hoecakes - honeycomb maple butter, honey $12
• Short Rib Hash - wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, IPA cheese sauce, poached egg $13
Pair breakfast with coffee from Peddler Coffee Roasters. A new coffee bar menu includes standard selections, plus sweet new twists on coffee, latte and hot cocoa:
• S'mores Hot Cocoa - whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate bar, honey graham, toasted marshmallows
• Maple Butter Hoecake Latte - whipped cream, maple syrup drizzle, maple butter, brown sugar syrup, mini corn hoecake, cinnamon and nutmeg
• Brown Sugar Chai Latte - whipped cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, cinnamon stick
• Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Latte - whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate and crushed pretzel pretzel rim, chocolate dipped pretzel
• Peppermint Mocha - whipped cream, chocolate drizzle rim, peppermint sugar rim, peppermint patty
CELEBRATING HISTORY TOGETHER
The Little Lion is proud to partner with the Museum of the American Revolution during its grand opening. All ticket holders can show their Museum ticket at The Little Lion at any time, seven days a week for a free mini corn hoecake - George Washington's favorite breakfast! All museum members can save 15% off their food and drink by showing their membership card any day of the year, seven days a week.
On opening day, April 19th, The Little Lion fires up a special revolution-inspired dish to support the Museum. The Hamilton Steak will be available for $21.00. The entrée, based on research with the Museum on Hamilton's favorite foods, will be marinated and grilled, served with pickled red onions and green tomatoes, and an herbed butter compote. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the entrée on April 19th will be donated to the Museum.
LUNCH AND LARGE GROUP SPECIALS
For visiting school and large groups, The Little Lion announces a special group lunch menu for $20.00 per guest (with non-alcoholic beverage, tax and gratuity included). The price includes choice of two family style appetizers and one sandwich (with fries or salad) per guest.
The Little Lion is open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, happy hour, late night - and now - weekend breakfast. Five unique private party spaces are available for any occasion and celebration. For more information, visit www.thelittlelionphilly.com or call 267-273-
