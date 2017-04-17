 
Zenith Capital Receives USCIS I-526 Approval for The Grange at Linden Senior Living

 
 
SEATTLE - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS") has begun to issue I-526 Petition approval for EB-5 investors who invested in The Grange at Linden – a senior housing project developed by Zenith Capital in Seattle, Washington.

In early April, five I-526 petitions submitted in Q3 2015 received approval from USCIS. The I-526 Petition approval marks the first step in the process for immigrant investors seeking to become permanent residents of the United States. The approval confirms the project structure and job-calculation methodology used in the Grange at Linden have met the U.S. Government's requirements.

David Bovée, Zenith Capital's Managing Principal, shares "We are pleased to demonstrate USCIS approval for this senior living project, an industry which offers EB-5 investors a clear path to successful immigration through both direct and indirect job creation."

Zenith Capital began the project 2015 with an estimated total cost of $32 million. As the financial advisor, Zenith secured the financing through a combination of private owner equity, EB-5 equity, and a HUD ("the Department of Housing and Urban Development") construction loan through CBRE.

In December of 2016, the City of Seattle Design Review Board approved the design of The Grange. The facility, operated by Village Concepts, will provide the community with needed memory care support and assisted living services for over 100 residents. The Grange will create over 288 jobs in the local community thanks to the EB-5 investors.

About Village Concepts:

Village Concepts has been providing management service to senior communities since 1975. Drawing upon more than 40 years of experience and three generations of a proud family tradition, Village concept continues to provide a personalized touch to more than 1,200 residents in 16 senior communities located near metropolitan centers throughout Puget Sound and Central Washington.

About Zenith Capital:

Seattle-based Zenith Capital (https://www.Zenith.Capital ) is real estate investment group specializing in delivering comprehensive finance, development and advisory services. Over the past 15 years, the group placed over $1.7 billion in financing in over 200 commercial projects, including nearly 50 seniors housing projects.


For more information contact:

Sebastian Kalicinski

VP Corporate Marketing
Zenith Capital
Direct: 206-400-7615
Email: Sebastian@Zenith.Capital
www.Zenith.Capital

Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017
Click to Share