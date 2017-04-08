 
Industry News





Shred Soles Announces Availability of Skateboarding Insoles

Shred Soles Skateboarding Insoles offer Comfort Stability and Impact Resistance
 
 
Shred Soles Skate Insole
Listed Under

Tags:
* Skateboarding
* Insoles
* Shoe Inserts

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Southern CA - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SOUTHERN CA, Calif. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Shred Soles announces the launch and availability of Skateboarding Insoles, bringing foot comfort to skateboarders and snowboarders year-round.
"We noticed many of our loyal customers using our snowboarding model in their skate shoes and everyday footwear, so we decided to design an insole specifically to address the biophysical needs beyond snowboarding," said Nate Musson, owner and president of Shred Soles. "We spent lots of time to fine tune the insole to meet the objectives of absorbing impact and increasing stability – while not compromising board feel."
Positive Customer Impact
Customers have already benefited from the new insole's design of: dynamic arch support, PrimoTech protection, movement stabilizing heal cup, ShredBed forefoot and ShredTech gel cushioned landing pads.
"The Shred Soles [Skate Insole] are more comfortable than the custom orthotics I got from my podiatrist.," said customer Neil Girardi. "I have very low arches. I've also broken a toe and an ankle skateboarding over the past several years. Suffice it to say, foot comfort is not something that I take for granted."
Skateboarding Insoles Availability
The Skateboarding Insoles are design driven by customer feedback and it is Shred Soles' commitment to deliver comfort, support, and performance for all board sport enthusiasts. Skateboarding Insoles are available for immediately purchase at www.shredsoles.com.
Founded in 2008, Shred Soles is the maker of the only snowboarding and skateboarding specific insoles on the market. The company offers a wide range of solutions designed to help you shred harder in comfort.

Shred Soles and Skateboarding Insoles are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Shred Soles in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Shred Soles LLC
Nate Muson
***@shredsoles.com
Source:
Email:***@shredsoles.com
