Hometown Urgent Care Celebrates the Grand Opening of its 26th Location in Lancaster, Ohio

-- Hometown Urgent Care celebrated the opening of its newest facility in Lancaster, Ohio on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1612 North Memorial Drive. The facility provides local residents and employers access to a new convenient choice for healthcare."It is an honor to provide the residents of Lancaster access to affordable, quality healthcare,"said Manoj Kumar, CEO of Hometown Urgent Care. "Hometown stands apart from its competitors because of our dedicated focus on clinical staff excellence and training, our modern state-of-the-art facilities, and assuring that our patients receive the best quality and compassionate care possible. I want to personally thank the town and its residents for being so welcoming and for the opportunity for us to provide healthcare to the local community."Hometown's Lancaster facility will maintain its contemporary style ambiance with leading edge equipment and treatment rooms (including digital X-ray and EKG), in addition to creating an atmosphere that keeps patients comfortable and coming back. A key niche compared to traditional style walk-in clinics. There is no appointment necessary and hours will be Monday through Friday 8am – 7pm and Saturday through Sunday 9am-5pm.Services will include walk-in urgent care, wellness, occupational health, and an exclusive Workers' Compensation injury management program that will provide as a one stop healthcare resource for families and employers.Hometown is known for its fast growth, and the Lancaster expansion will mark as the company's 26and counting fully equipped medical clinic. A considerable landmark from the original three-locations based company in Dayton, Ohio. Today, Hometown Urgent Care is Ohio's largest urgent care system, and one of the Midwest's largest providers having expanded operations into Michigan."We plan to continue our growth efforts while providing our patients with modernized healthcare convenience,"said Kumar. "We strive not only by exceeding the demand for high-quality, low-cost urgent care, but also expanding our strategic partnerships within the medical community."