South Brentwood Residents Association-41st Annual General Meeting

Are we there yet? The Future of Transportation in Los Angeles

End

-- The SBRA represents more than 13,000 residents who live south of San Vicente, north of Wilshire, east of Centinela and west of Federal, as well as all residents living in multi-unit dwellingsThe SBRA will hold their 41st Annual Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Welcome & Reception at 6 pm, followed by the meeting at 7-8:30 pm.The meeting will feature a panel discussion titled "Are we there yet? The Future of Transportation in LA" featuring...- Richard Bloom, CA State Assemblyman, District 50- Mike Bonin, City Councilmember, LA CD11- Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, LADOT- Jody Litvak, Director, Community and Municipal Affairs, Metro- Denny Zane, Executive Director, Move LADo you want to:• Learn about the many opportunities to volunteer? Discover what is happening in your community? Protect or improve your neighborhood environment?• Discuss traffic patterns, the availability of parking, walkability, and public transportation initiatives affecting Brentwood?• Stay informed regarding and offer your ideas on improving crime and safety in our area?• Be in-the-know about large development projects with an opportunity to share your opinions?