South Brentwood Residents Association-41st Annual General Meeting
Are we there yet? The Future of Transportation in Los Angeles
The SBRA will hold their 41st Annual Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Welcome & Reception at 6 pm, followed by the meeting at 7-8:30 pm.
The meeting will feature a panel discussion titled "Are we there yet? The Future of Transportation in LA" featuring...
- Richard Bloom, CA State Assemblyman, District 50
- Mike Bonin, City Councilmember, LA CD11
- Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, LADOT
- Jody Litvak, Director, Community and Municipal Affairs, Metro
- Denny Zane, Executive Director, Move LA
Do you want to:
• Learn about the many opportunities to volunteer? Discover what is happening in your community? Protect or improve your neighborhood environment?
• Discuss traffic patterns, the availability of parking, walkability, and public transportation initiatives affecting Brentwood?
• Stay informed regarding and offer your ideas on improving crime and safety in our area?
• Be in-the-know about large development projects with an opportunity to share your opinions?
Contact
