News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mother's Day Weekend at the Fullerton Arboretum
Mother's Day is coming up, and the Fullerton Arboretum is offering two events to celebrate the season.
Saturday, May 13th from 11 AM- 2 PM
Join us in the beautiful garden for a meal as we celebrate Mother's Day. This class will be taught by Chefs Debbi Dubbs and Louise Mellor.
On the menu: Strawberry & Beet Gazpacho; Fresh strawberry salad - spring baby greens, grilled balsamic glazed chicken, feta, pine nuts, with honey balsamic vinaigrette over grilled Ciabatta; and Pavlova nests with balsamic strawberries and fresh cream & mint.
Cost: $65/Person or $60/Member
Register online at http://www.fullertonarboretum.org
Mother's Day Brunch
Sunday, May 14th at 10:30 AM
A brunch prepared by Chefs Jonathan Dye and Jonathan Duffy Davis is sure to delight your mom. The menu is designed to celebrate spring flavors.
On the menu: Fresh Peach Bellinis, Minted Fruit Salad, English Scones with Devonshire Cream and Strawberry Preserves, Oatmeal Brûlée, Asparagus with Hollandaise, Poached Egg and Country ham and Individual Lemon Meringue Pies.
Cost: $55/Person or $50/Member
Register online at www.fullertonarboretum.com/
All class fees go towards supporting the non-profit Fullerton Arboretum. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse