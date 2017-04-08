 
Mother's Day Weekend at the Fullerton Arboretum

Mother's Day is coming up, and the Fullerton Arboretum is offering two events to celebrate the season.
 
FULLERTON, Calif. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mother's Day in the Strawberry Field, Balsamic Vinegar Tasting

Saturday, May 13th from 11 AM- 2 PM

Join us in the beautiful garden for a meal as we celebrate Mother's Day. This class will be taught by Chefs Debbi Dubbs and Louise Mellor.

On the menu: Strawberry & Beet Gazpacho; Fresh strawberry salad - spring baby greens, grilled balsamic glazed chicken, feta, pine nuts, with honey balsamic vinaigrette over grilled Ciabatta; and Pavlova nests with balsamic strawberries and fresh cream & mint.


Cost: $65/Person or $60/Member

Register online at http://www.fullertonarboretum.org

Mother's Day Brunch

Sunday, May 14th at 10:30 AM

A brunch prepared by Chefs Jonathan Dye and Jonathan Duffy Davis is sure to delight your mom. The menu is designed to celebrate spring flavors.

On the menu: Fresh Peach Bellinis, Minted Fruit Salad, English Scones with Devonshire Cream and Strawberry Preserves, Oatmeal Brûlée, Asparagus with Hollandaise, Poached Egg and Country ham and Individual Lemon Meringue Pies.

Cost: $55/Person or $50/Member

Register online at www.fullertonarboretum.com/Mother-s-Day-Brunch/

All class fees go towards supporting the non-profit Fullerton Arboretum. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Fullerton, Mothers Day, Orange County
Industry:Family
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
