Mother's Day Weekend at the Fullerton Arboretum

Mother's Day is coming up, and the Fullerton Arboretum is offering two events to celebrate the season.

--Saturday, May 13from 11 AM- 2 PMJoin us in the beautiful garden for a meal as we celebrate Mother's Day. This class will be taught by Chefs Debbi Dubbs and Louise Mellor.: Strawberry & Beet Gazpacho; Fresh strawberry salad - spring baby greens, grilled balsamic glazed chicken, feta, pine nuts, with honey balsamic vinaigrette over grilled Ciabatta; and Pavlova nests with balsamic strawberries and fresh cream & mint.: $65/Person or $60/MemberRegister online at http://www.fullertonarboretum.orgSunday, May 14at 10:30 AMA brunch prepared by Chefs Jonathan Dye and Jonathan Duffy Davis is sure to delight your mom. The menu is designed to celebrate spring flavors.: Fresh Peach Bellinis, Minted Fruit Salad, English Scones with Devonshire Cream and Strawberry Preserves, Oatmeal Brûlée, Asparagus with Hollandaise, Poached Egg and Country ham and Individual Lemon Meringue Pies.: $55/Person or $50/MemberRegister online at www.fullertonarboretum.com/Mother-s-Day-Brunch/All class fees go towards supporting the non-profit Fullerton Arboretum. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org