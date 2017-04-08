 
1500 State Street Celebrates Construction Milestone With Topping Off Ceremony

Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Holds Topping Off Ceremony
 
 
1500 State State Street
1500 State State Street
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most exciting urban projects to come to downtown Sarasota in recent years has reached a milestone. The mixed-use development 1500 State Street, at the corner of State Street and Lemon Avenue, celebrated its topping off in a ceremony held recently.

         Jackson & Associates General Contractors Inc., along with the developers, condo owners, building tenants, construction crew and project contributors, participated in the ceremony of placing the last beam atop the structure. This age-old tradition or "builders' rite" served notice to the community that the project has reached a significant milestone, and allowed the General Contractor to recognize the many individuals who have contributed to the project.

         The Topping Out Party was hosted by the development team of Dr. Mark Kauffman; Joe R. Hembree, Hembree & Associates; Elita Krums-Kane; Thomas Jackson, President, Jackson & Associates General Contractors; and prominent members of the greater Sarasota community. The project, located on a challenging site, is almost two months ahead of schedule.

         The celebration included closing Lemon Avenue for food and fun, guided tours of the project and the collection of individual contributions to a planned 1500 State Street Time Capsule.

         "As builders, it is important that we preserve these age-old rituals," said Jackson. "Topping Off Ceremonies, time capsules and signing of structural walls are important benchmarks of a project. They serve as a marker to indicate we were here, we will be here, and we built an edifice that will endure the test of time."

About Jackson & Associates

Jackson & Associates General Contractors Inc. has been instrumental in construction projects along Florida's west coast since 1992. A respected Sarasota firm, Jackson & Associates reached another milestone in 2017, marking 25 years of service. The firm's portfolio represents a myriad of high-end residential, multi-story, commercial, hospitality, retail and restoration projects. A strong commitment to quality and community is its foundation for solid performance on every project.

1500 State Street

With only three remaining condos available for sale, this boutique community is set to deliver a superior urban lifestyle. Marketed exclusively by Kylie Jackson, REALTOR, GRI, and Pam Charron, Broker/Associate, CLHMS, CRS, ABR, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. For information, please visit http://www.1500statestreet.com.

1500 State Street's retail and commercial components are marketed by Hembree and Associates. A positive response to this vibrant downtown location identifies 1500 State Street as the new home of Sarasota Magazine & 941 CEO, RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Optional Art, S'mack's Restaurant and Moon & Company Eyewear.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:1500 State Street
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:1500 State Street, Sarasota Florida, Jackson & Associates
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
