1500 State Street Celebrates Construction Milestone With Topping Off Ceremony
Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Holds Topping Off Ceremony
Jackson & Associates General Contractors Inc., along with the developers, condo owners, building tenants, construction crew and project contributors, participated in the ceremony of placing the last beam atop the structure. This age-old tradition or "builders' rite" served notice to the community that the project has reached a significant milestone, and allowed the General Contractor to recognize the many individuals who have contributed to the project.
The Topping Out Party was hosted by the development team of Dr. Mark Kauffman; Joe R. Hembree, Hembree & Associates; Elita Krums-Kane; Thomas Jackson, President, Jackson & Associates General Contractors;
The celebration included closing Lemon Avenue for food and fun, guided tours of the project and the collection of individual contributions to a planned 1500 State Street Time Capsule.
"As builders, it is important that we preserve these age-old rituals," said Jackson. "Topping Off Ceremonies, time capsules and signing of structural walls are important benchmarks of a project. They serve as a marker to indicate we were here, we will be here, and we built an edifice that will endure the test of time."
About Jackson & Associates
Jackson & Associates General Contractors Inc. has been instrumental in construction projects along Florida's west coast since 1992. A respected Sarasota firm, Jackson & Associates reached another milestone in 2017, marking 25 years of service. The firm's portfolio represents a myriad of high-end residential, multi-story, commercial, hospitality, retail and restoration projects. A strong commitment to quality and community is its foundation for solid performance on every project.
1500 State Street
With only three remaining condos available for sale, this boutique community is set to deliver a superior urban lifestyle. Marketed exclusively by Kylie Jackson, REALTOR, GRI, and Pam Charron, Broker/Associate, CLHMS, CRS, ABR, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. For information, please visit http://www.1500statestreet.com.
1500 State Street's retail and commercial components are marketed by Hembree and Associates. A positive response to this vibrant downtown location identifies 1500 State Street as the new home of Sarasota Magazine & 941 CEO, RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Optional Art, S'mack's Restaurant and Moon & Company Eyewear.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
